OsunDecides2018: Official results from polling units

As voting ends in many polling units across Osun State, results from such polling units have started coming in.
With the deployment of about 180 observers across the 30 local governments in the state, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative journalism in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development brings you the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.
From the polling units, the results will next be collated at ward collation centres, and then at local government collation centres. The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
Follow live updates of the polling units results below.
At exactly 2:37 pm at PU003,WARD10 NUD primary school,iree BORIPE LGA
Results are as follows:
APC-25
PDP – 47
SDP – 343
ADP – 4
VOID – 14
2:33 p.m.: Ward 03, PU 005, Boluwaduro Local Government.
Total of 64 votes cast, with ADP=12 votes.
APC = 17 votes.
APP = 1 vote.
NEPP = 1 vote.
PDP = 17 votes.
SDP = 16 votes.
Three rejected ballot papers.
Ifon Orolu Local Government, Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6) as at 2:50PM
197 Voters
PDP – 73
APC – 82
SDP – 26
Void – 7
PPC – 1
FJP – 1
APA – 1
PRP – 1
SME – 1
ADC – 1
PPP – 1
ADP – 2
PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA
RESULTS
*A* = 1 vote
*APC* = 46 VOTES
*SDP* = 79 VOTES
*PDP* = 39 VOTES
*ADC* = 4 VOTES
*ACD* = 1 VOTE
PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA
RESULTS:
A = 1 vote
APC = 46 VOTES
SDP = 79 VOTES
PDP = 39 VOTES
ADC = 4 VOTES
ACD = 1 VOTE
ADP = 6 VOTES
APP = 3 VOTES
Results from Aare ward 4 PU 4 Ifedayo, Ife South.
1. PDP: 32
2. SDP: 57
3. APC: 98
4. NPP: 1
5. ACP: 2
6. PDC: 1
7. APA: 2
8. LP: 0
9: SMP: 1
10. PPA: 1
11. ADC: 2
12. ADP: 2
Rejected: 19
Total number of votes cast: 218.
Number of accredited voters: 406.
Counting ended by 2:35pm.
Polling Unit 8, Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government
Results.
PDP – 75
APC – 41
SDP – 14
AD -1
GPN -1
ADC -33
Void 4
At Polling Unit 13, Ila Local Govt.
PDP- 38
APC- 41
SDP- 9
ADC- 0
Rejected vote- 6
Void Vote -1
Total vote- 98
PU 006 , DTC School Ikirun, Ifelodun local government voting point 2,
The voting Point election Results
PDP : 67
APC : 47
SDP : 18
PPA : 2
ANRP : 1
PPC : 1
UPN : 1
ADP : 19
ADC : 2
NNPP : 1
APP : 1
ADP : 19
YDP: 1
VOIDS : 26
PU 7 VP 3 ward 3 ife east local government has finished counting votes
APC 44
PDP 36
SDP 153
ADC 2
ADP 6
PU 007, Ward 2, Baale, in front of Agboluaje House, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area
ACPN – 1
AD – 1
ADC – 23
ADP – 1
APC – 85
DPC – 1
PDP – 93
SDP – 33
SPN – 1
Void – 3
Unit 8 Ward 1, Odo Otin local government
PDP – 75
APC – 41
SDP – 14
AD -1
GPN -1
ADC -33
Void 4
Polling Unit 002 (Voting Booth B), Ward 10 Okinni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA
RESULTS:
APC = 46 Votes
SDP = 79 Votes
PDP = 39 Votes
ADC = 4 Votes
ACD = 1 Votes
ADP = 6 Votes
At 2:50PM: Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6). Ifon Orolu Local Government,
RESULT
PDP – 73
APC – 82
SDP – 26
Void – 7
PPC – 1
FJP – 1
APA – 1
PRP – 1
SME – 1
ADC – 1
PPP – 1
ADP – 2
Total Voters 197
At 2:49 p.m. In Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North Local Govt.
Voting ongoing.
****************************************************************
PU 7 Voting Point 3 Ward 3, Ife East Local Government
RESULTs
APC 44 Votes
PDP 36 Votes
SDP 153 Votes
ADC 2 Votes
ADP 6 Votes
Waiting for other voting points in the PU
**************************************************************************
At 03:04 pm. PU 001, Ward 006, Ipetumodu Town Hall, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Govt.,
The Polling Official openly shows ballot papers to party agents while sorting continues
PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.
PU 2 (B)
Registered Votes 181
Successful – 154
Failed – 27
Issued Voters paper – 177
Verified 4
RESULT
ADC – 1
ADP – 7
APC – 100 (Winner)
PDP – 46
SDP – 1
Void – 18
2:55pm: Aare Ward 4, PU 3 lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 51 Votes
2. SDP: 70 Votes
3. APC: 59 Votes
Rejected: 7 Votes
Total number of votes cast: 297
At 3:29 p.m PU 001, Ward 02, Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC – 72
PDP – 134
SDP – 10
ADC – 1
PPA – 3
PPN – 2
ADP – 2
PDC – 1
UPN – 1
Total Registered Voters – 500
At 2 :52 p.m, Ward 1, Unit 5B, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Government
RESULTS
ADP : 4 votes,
APA : 0 vote,
APC : 62 Votes,
PDP :78 Votes,
PPA : 1 Vote,
SDP : 21 Votes,
UPN : 1 Vote
Ward 5 polling unit 2 in Iwo local government:
RESULT
ADC :4
ADP :73
APC :49
PDP :16
SDP: 27
Void:23
3:22pm at Ward 8, Unit 4, Ola-Oluwa Local government.
APC – 56
PDP – 30
ADP – 22
SDP – 19
ADC – 4
Ikire E, ward 5, unit 9, Irewole Local Govt
RESULTS
PDP :100
KOWA : 01
ADP :08
AGA :01
SDP : 07
PPA :02
APC :99
DPC :01
DPP : 02
3:33PM Iwo Oke Town II. Ward 09. Unit 003 at Ola-Oluwa Local Government
Accredited 174
RESULTS
ACD 2
PPC 1
ANRP 2
NPCC 1
PDC 1
ADC 3
SDP 25
PDP 44
ADP 31
APC 55
Invalid 9.
At 3:29 p.m.: PU 001, Ward 02 Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
APC – 72
PDP – 134
SDP – 10
ADC – 1
PPA – 3
PPN – 2
ADP – 2
PDC – 1
UPN – 1
RA 009, PU 001, Ilesa West
RESULTS
ADP 22,
APC 57,
APP 2,
PDP 63,
PPA 1,
PPC 3,
SDP 28.
At 2:49pm. Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North L.G.A. voting still ongoing.
Aare Ward 4, PU 3, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
PDP 512.
SDP 703.
APC: 59
Rejected Votes 7
Total votes cast: 297.
At 3;19 p.m, Ward 01, Unit 006. Voters still on a long queue at
PU 7 Voting Point 2, Ward 3, Ife East Local Government.
RESULT
ADC 2
ADP 5
APC 27
PDP 38
SDP 143
At 3:35pm: PU 03 St Matthew Primary School, Ward 03 Ijebu Ijesha Oriade Local Govt
Voting still ongoing
Aare Ward 4, PU 5, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 43
2. SDP: 60
3. APC: 75
Ayesan Ward 1, PU 2 lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
1. PDP: 53
2. SDP: 48
3. APC: 70
Ikija 1 ward 1, PU 6, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 36
2. SDP: 36
3. APC: 79
Ikija 2 ward 3 PU 9, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 21
2. SDP: 66
3. APC: 56
Ikija 1 Ward 2, PU 1, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.
RESULTS
1. PDP: 25
2. SDP: 42
3. APC: 79
At PU 001, Ward 3, Atakunmosa West Local Govt,
RESULTS
SDP-54
PDP-79
DPC-1
APA-3
APC-65
AD-1
ADC-6
ADP-5
NPC-1
4:06pm
PU 008, Ward 002, Ipetu-Ile, Surajudeen Primary School , Obokun Local Govt.
RESULTS
SDP- 16
PDP – 175
APC – 130
ADP – 04
PPC – 02
UPN – 01
APA – 01
ACD – 01
FJP – 01
APP – 01
Invalid vote – 04
Total Vote Counted – 340
Total Registered Voters – 677
Unit 8 Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government
RESULTS
PDP – 75
APC – 41
SDP – 14
AD -1
GPN -1
ADC -33
Void 4
3:21P.M: PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.
Registered Votes 181
Issued Voters paper – 177
Verified 4
RESULTS
At 3:39 p.m, PU 006 , DTC School, Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Govt.
PDP : 67
APC : 71
SDP : 17
PPA : 1
ANRP :
UPN : 2
ADP : 28
ACD : 1
ADC :2
ACPN 1
PANDEL 1
Voids 19
At 3:42pm: PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG
PU2 (A)
RESULTs
ADC – 1
ADP – 9
APC – 128
PDP – 45
SDP – 3
Void – 13
At 2:37p.m PU003, Ward10, NUD Primary School, iree Boripe Local Govt.
RSULTS
APC-25
PDP-47
SDP-34
ADP-4
VOID-14*
PU 08 Ward 4 Osogbo
RESULTS
APC 81
ADP 8
ADC 1
PDP 53
SDP 79
Ward 5, Polling Unit 4, Iwo Local Government
RESULT
PDP 22 votes
APC 45 votes
SDP 28 votes
ADP 127 votes
ADC 16 votes
Invalid votes 30
Valid votes 252
Total votes 282
Unused ballot papers 204
Total Registered Voters 486