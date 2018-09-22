OsunDecides2018: Official results from polling units

Related News

As voting ends in many polling units across Osun State, results from such polling units have started coming in.

With the deployment of about 180 observers across the 30 local governments in the state, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative journalism in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development brings you the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.

From the polling units, the results will next be collated at ward collation centres, and then at local government collation centres. The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Follow live updates of the polling units results below.

At exactly 2:37 pm at PU003,WARD10 NUD primary school,iree BORIPE LGA

Results are as follows:

APC-25

PDP – 47

SDP – 343

ADP – 4

VOID – 14

2:33 p.m.: Ward 03, PU 005, Boluwaduro Local Government.

Total of 64 votes cast, with ADP=12 votes.

APC = 17 votes.

APP = 1 vote.

NEPP = 1 vote.

PDP = 17 votes.

SDP = 16 votes.

Three rejected ballot papers.

Ifon Orolu Local Government, Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6) as at 2:50PM

197 Voters

PDP – 73

APC – 82

SDP – 26

Void – 7

PPC – 1

FJP – 1

APA – 1

PRP – 1

SME – 1

ADC – 1

PPP – 1

ADP – 2

PU 002 (VP B), Ward 10 Okin ni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

RESULTS

*A* = 1 vote

*APC* = 46 VOTES

*SDP* = 79 VOTES

*PDP* = 39 VOTES

*ADC* = 4 VOTES

*ACD* = 1 VOTE

Results from Aare ward 4 PU 4 Ifedayo, Ife South.

1. PDP: 32

2. SDP: 57

3. APC: 98

4. NPP: 1

5. ACP: 2

6. PDC: 1

7. APA: 2

8. LP: 0

9: SMP: 1

10. PPA: 1

11. ADC: 2

12. ADP: 2

Rejected: 19

Total number of votes cast: 218.

Number of accredited voters: 406.

Counting ended by 2:35pm.

Polling Unit 8, Ward 1, Odo Otin Local Government

Results.

PDP – 75

APC – 41

SDP – 14

AD -1

GPN -1

ADC -33

Void 4

At Polling Unit 13, Ila Local Govt.

PDP- 38

APC- 41

SDP- 9

ADC- 0

Rejected vote- 6

Void Vote -1

Total vote- 98

PU 006 , DTC School Ikirun, Ifelodun local government voting point 2,

The voting Point election Results

PDP : 67

APC : 47

SDP : 18

PPA : 2

ANRP : 1

PPC : 1

UPN : 1

ADP : 19

ADC : 2

NNPP : 1

APP : 1

ADP : 19

YDP: 1

VOIDS : 26

PU 7 VP 3 ward 3 ife east local government has finished counting votes

APC 44

PDP 36

SDP 153

ADC 2

ADP 6

PU 007, Ward 2, Baale, in front of Agboluaje House, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area

ACPN – 1

AD – 1

ADC – 23

ADP – 1

APC – 85

DPC – 1

PDP – 93

SDP – 33

SPN – 1

Void – 3

Polling Unit 002 (Voting Booth B), Ward 10 Okinni/Olorunsogo/Ofatedo, Egbedore LGA

RESULTS:

APC = 46 Votes

SDP = 79 Votes

PDP = 39 Votes

ADC = 4 Votes

ACD = 1 Votes

ADP = 6 Votes

At 2:50PM: Olufon Orolu D (Ward 4), Bolorunduro II (Polling Unit 6). Ifon Orolu Local Government,

RESULT

PDP – 73

APC – 82

SDP – 26

Void – 7

PPC – 1

FJP – 1

APA – 1

PRP – 1

SME – 1

ADC – 1

PPP – 1

ADP – 2

Total Voters 197

At 2:49 p.m. In Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North Local Govt.

Voting ongoing.

PU 7 Voting Point 3 Ward 3, Ife East Local Government

RESULTs

APC 44 Votes

PDP 36 Votes

SDP 153 Votes

ADC 2 Votes

ADP 6 Votes

Waiting for other voting points in the PU

At 03:04 pm. PU 001, Ward 006, Ipetumodu Town Hall, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Govt.,

The Polling Official openly shows ballot papers to party agents while sorting continues

PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.

PU 2 (B)

Registered Votes 181

Successful – 154

Failed – 27

Issued Voters paper – 177

Verified 4

RESULT

ADC – 1

ADP – 7

APC – 100 (Winner)

PDP – 46

SDP – 1

Void – 18

2:55pm: Aare Ward 4, PU 3 lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 51 Votes

2. SDP: 70 Votes

3. APC: 59 Votes

Rejected: 7 Votes

Total number of votes cast: 297

At 3:29 p.m PU 001, Ward 02, Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC – 72

PDP – 134

SDP – 10

ADC – 1

PPA – 3

PPN – 2

ADP – 2

PDC – 1

UPN – 1

Total Registered Voters – 500

At 2 :52 p.m, Ward 1, Unit 5B, AUD Elementary School, Isokan Local Government

RESULTS

ADP : 4 votes,

APA : 0 vote,

APC : 62 Votes,

PDP :78 Votes,

PPA : 1 Vote,

SDP : 21 Votes,

UPN : 1 Vote

Ward 5 polling unit 2 in Iwo local government:

RESULT

ADC :4

ADP :73

APC :49

PDP :16

SDP: 27

Void:23

3:22pm at Ward 8, Unit 4, Ola-Oluwa Local government.

APC – 56

PDP – 30

ADP – 22

SDP – 19

ADC – 4

Ikire E, ward 5, unit 9, Irewole Local Govt

RESULTS

PDP :100

KOWA : 01

ADP :08

AGA :01

SDP : 07

PPA :02

APC :99

DPC :01

DPP : 02

3:33PM Iwo Oke Town II. Ward 09. Unit 003 at Ola-Oluwa Local Government

Accredited 174

RESULTS

ACD 2

PPC 1

ANRP 2

NPCC 1

PDC 1

ADC 3

SDP 25

PDP 44

ADP 31

APC 55

Invalid 9.

At 3:29 p.m.: PU 001, Ward 02 Ipetu Ile, Methodist Primary School 2, Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

APC – 72

PDP – 134

SDP – 10

ADC – 1

PPA – 3

PPN – 2

ADP – 2

PDC – 1

UPN – 1

RA 009, PU 001, Ilesa West

RESULTS

ADP 22,

APC 57,

APP 2,

PDP 63,

PPA 1,

PPC 3,

SDP 28.

At 2:49pm. Ward 5, PU 3, Ife North L.G.A. voting still ongoing.

Aare Ward 4, PU 3, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

PDP 512.

SDP 703.

APC: 59

Rejected Votes 7

Total votes cast: 297.

At 3;19 p.m, Ward 01, Unit 006. Voters still on a long queue at

PU 7 Voting Point 2, Ward 3, Ife East Local Government.

RESULT

ADC 2

ADP 5

APC 27

PDP 38

SDP 143

At 3:35pm: PU 03 St Matthew Primary School, Ward 03 Ijebu Ijesha Oriade Local Govt

Voting still ongoing

Aare Ward 4, PU 5, lIfedayo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 43

2. SDP: 60

3. APC: 75

Ayesan Ward 1, PU 2 lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

1. PDP: 53

2. SDP: 48

3. APC: 70

Ikija 1 ward 1, PU 6, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 36

2. SDP: 36

3. APC: 79

Ikija 2 ward 3 PU 9, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 21

2. SDP: 66

3. APC: 56

Ikija 1 Ward 2, PU 1, lIfetedo, Ife South Local Govt.

RESULTS

1. PDP: 25

2. SDP: 42

3. APC: 79

At PU 001, Ward 3, Atakunmosa West Local Govt,

RESULTS

SDP-54

PDP-79

DPC-1

APA-3

APC-65

AD-1

ADC-6

ADP-5

NPC-1

4:06pm

PU 008, Ward 002, Ipetu-Ile, Surajudeen Primary School , Obokun Local Govt.

RESULTS

SDP- 16

PDP – 175

APC – 130

ADP – 04

PPC – 02

UPN – 01

APA – 01

ACD – 01

FJP – 01

APP – 01

Invalid vote – 04

Total Vote Counted – 340

Total Registered Voters – 677

3:21P.M: PU 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Govt.

Registered Votes 181

Issued Voters paper – 177

Verified 4

RESULTS

At 3:39 p.m, PU 006 , DTC School, Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Govt.

PDP : 67

APC : 71

SDP : 17

PPA : 1

ANRP :

UPN : 2

ADP : 28

ACD : 1

ADC :2

ACPN 1

PANDEL 1

Voids 19

At 3:42pm: PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG

PU2 (A)

RESULTs

ADC – 1

ADP – 9

APC – 128

PDP – 45

SDP – 3

Void – 13

At 2:37p.m PU003, Ward10, NUD Primary School, iree Boripe Local Govt.

RSULTS

APC-25

PDP-47

SDP-34

ADP-4

VOID-14*

PU 08 Ward 4 Osogbo

RESULTS

APC 81

ADP 8

ADC 1

PDP 53

SDP 79

Ward 5, Polling Unit 4, Iwo Local Government

RESULT

PDP 22 votes

APC 45 votes

SDP 28 votes

ADP 127 votes

ADC 16 votes

Invalid votes 30

Valid votes 252

Total votes 282

Unused ballot papers 204

Total Registered Voters 486