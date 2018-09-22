VIDEO: #OsunDecides2018: Party agents caught sharing N2000 to voters

Related News

Two agents of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Polling Unit 2, Ward 2 of Ayedaade Local Government Area have been caught on camera sharing money to voters.

The polling unit is situated in St Paul’s Primary School, One Church Area, Gbongan.

Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the State Government, is the candidate of the ADP in the election. He is considered one of the front runners in the election.

The agents, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, were the final points of contact for voters who cast their votes for ADP and were willing to collect money for doing so.

A beneficiary, an elderly woman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the money is her “right.”

“If you want to collect your right, tell that guy on red,” she said pointing to the agent.

“He will give you a paper. Take to them over there. You will get your N2000.” she added.

See video below: