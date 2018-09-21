Why I am probing Buhari’s Senate ally – APC Governor

Related News

Tanko Al-Makura, Governor of Nasarawa State, says he is probing a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu, now because some his activities were just unfolding.

Mr Adamu, a key supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate, is the sitting senator for Nasarawa West district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator virtually led the revolt against Senate President Bukola Saraki in the Senate on behalf of Mr Buhari and the APC. He is along those tipped to emerge senate president if the APC succeeds in removing Mr Saraki as senate president.

Speaking to journalists after his screening in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Al-Makura, who is also running for a Senate seat, said government is dynamic and some activities provoke other activities.

He said this was the reason why he is probing Mr Adamu, who left office of governor about 11 years ago.

“Government is dynamic, operations of government are also dynamic. Certain things provoke certain things, certain actions precipitated certain actions and as far as governance is concerned, the gestation period for a number of issues don’t come at the same time.

“Certain issues take a long time before they unfold themselves. That is the case with the commission of enquiry I have constituted yesterday because the issues that were at stake were issue that have taken many years to culminate into the need and necessity for investigation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Mr Al-Makura on Wednesday set up a 10-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the the N4.5 billion Farin-Ruwa independent power plant project.

This power projected was awarded in May 2004 by the former governor with a completion period of 36 months, which lapsed in 2007. The project was abandoned and was not continued by the succeeding administrations of former governor Aliyu Doma.

About two months ago, the federal government through the Ministry of Water Resources announced moves to complete the project to generate 20 megawatts of electricity from it.

Speaking on his screening, the governor who has declared to run for Nasarawa South senatorial seat, said it ended on a happy note and he was confident that with him in the race, APC will have a plus in the Senate.

“I have had opportunity to interface and brainstorm with my party leaders on the issues relating to my aspirations for the office of Senate, Nasarawa south senatorial zone, having looked into my documents, discussed with me on issues of how to promote the party ideals and the chances of APC emerging in the area of my interest. The meeting came on a very happy note and ended on a very happy note with the committee asking me to take a bow.

“Yes, by the special grace of God and the will of the people of Nasarawa State, particularly those in Nasarawa South senatorial zone, my chances are very bright and you can rest assured that there will be plus one in the Senate as far as this constituency is concerned.

On the mode of primaries for the state, he said he believes everyone was happy with the choice of the state executives to go for indirect primaries.

“As a matter of fact, in line with the decision of NEC, every state was supposed to have a stakeholders meeting where people should express their views with regards to the preference of any of the three options in our constitution; consensus, direct or indirect and having met with all the critical stakeholders in my state, we opted for indirect primaries and as I speak to you, everybody is happy that, that is the option of choice of the people of Nasarawa State and we are going to embark on the procedure of indirect in Nasarawa State.”

On who will succeed him, the governor also said “the question on who will succeed me, only God knows, only the people at the end of their decision will determine.”