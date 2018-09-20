NFF Election: Pinnick records landslide victory

Related News

Amaju Pinnick has been re-elected the president of the Nigeria Football Federation for another four-year term having emerged tops in Thursday’s poll in Katsina.

Pinnick secured in a landslide victory at the Congress in Katsina, winning 34 of the 44 votes cast.

Pinnick’s victory is historic as it is the first time in the history of the NFF that an incumbent will be getting a second consecutive term in office via a democratic process.

Though the Sports Minister Solomon Dalung was absent at Thursday’s poll, observers from FIFA and CAF were in attendance to validate the election

Amaju Pinnick – 34 votes

Aminu Maigari – 8

Taiwo Ogunjobi – 2

Chinedu OKoye – 0