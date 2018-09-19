APC changes date for presidential primary election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its election primaries with the presidential nomination now set to take place on September 25.

The party, in a statement by its national organising secretary, Emmanuel Ibediro, said Wednesday that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the new timetable.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the review of the table-table for the conduct of the 2018 Primary Elections as follows; September 25, Presidential Primary Election, and September 29 – Governorship Primary Election,” the statement said.

The party had a few weeks back released a time table which led to the commencement of its the sale of interest forms and nomination forms by aspirants for all elective offices.

The sale and submission of forms which was to end September 10 and was extended to September 11. It however continued till September 14 as aspirants still submitted the forms.

It was not clear whether the submission of forms had closed. The party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, did not respond to phone calls and text messages Wednesday.

Under the party’s previous timetable, the presidential primary was to be conducted September 20, while governorship primaries would have taken place five days later.

The new timetable says Senate primary elections will be conducted on October 2 while and House of Representatives primary elections will take place October 3.

State assembly primaries will follow a day after while the national convention to affirm the presidential candidate takes place October 6.