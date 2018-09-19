Kidnapped Kaduna lecturers freed

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The three lecturers of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, who were kidnapped have been freed.

The victims include two women, Rabi Dogo and Halimatu Malam, and the director of the institution’s dental school, identified as Dr. Akawo.

The staff were released on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the college’s sole administrator, Yusuf Yakubu, in a text message.

Mr Yakubu said he personally negotiated with their abductors before the three were freed.

“Please be informed that the three kidnapped staff of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology Makarfi were released this night at about 8pm.

“I the Administrator of the College negotiated with the kidnappers and they released them to me.”

The official did not disclose whether ransom was paid before their release.

The college’s public relations officer, Ali Saidu, also confirmed their release to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the victims were abducted on Monday night and not Sunday as initially reported.

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Yakubu Sabo, also said the Divisional Police Officer of Makarfi town confirmed the release of the academics to him on Tuesday night.

He said all three are in good health condition and already in their homes.

The three staff of the college were abducted on their way back to Makarfi from Zaria on Monday night. The car they were travelling in was abandoned by the roadside close to Tashar Yari after their abduction.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.