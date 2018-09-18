Buhari To Osun Voters: Keep corrupt, selfish leaders out of government by voting APC

Related News

Abstract: “Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return,” says the president

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Osun State voters to keep selfish and corrupt leaders out of government by ensuring they vote for the All Progressives Congress on Saturday.

Mr Buhari was addressing the mega rally of the APC in Osogbo in support of the governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of the election.

The rally which was well attended also had in attendance APC governors from the southwest, Edo and from the north.

The rally also saw the lock down of some parts of the main Osogbo town with serious traffic problems.

Most of the routes leading to the stadium were blocked causing severe hindrances to movement.

“We are here to thank Almighty God for the successful eight years tenure of APC government in this state under the leadership of Rauf Aregbesola,” the president said.

“We are also here to plead with Almighty God to safeguard and consolidate through Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola.

“Oyetola is a partner, a trusted adviser, a brother and friend to the governor, as they have worked together for many years serving you.

“By electing Oyetola as your governor you have a regime for consolidating all the successes. Eight years after Governor Aregbesola took over the mantle of leadership, the business of government in Osun, the state now has excellent infrastructure for primary and secondary schools; the school that I commissioned in 2016 is one of the best schools in Nigeria. But more needs to be done, Oyetola is ready for work.

“As you can see, our party has no tolerance for corruption. We will continue to pursue inclusiveness in economic diversification. Nigerians have kept the selfish and corrupt leaders out of the federal government in 2015, and by the grace of God, supporters will continue to keep them out of leadership position until we permanently consign their corrupt government style into the history books. Nigeria must be free from corrupt and selfish leaders.

“The children of all Nigerians must get quality infrastructure, education, healthcare and job opportunities. This is why you must all come out and vote for APC on the 22nd of September 2018. Osun must remain APC, Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return.”

Mr Buhari also said the federal government had initiated a number of developmental projects in the state in order to open up the state to the rest of the country.

The National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, in his speech assured the president that the state would be delivered to APC come Saturday.

He said the president had done excellently well in his support for states, particularly with the distribution of support funds for the payment of salaries, describing Mr Buhari as workers-friendly.

National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who also addressed the crowd, said Mr Oyetola was better prepared to steer the ship of the state at a trying time of the state.

According to him, Mr Oyetola has done well in the private sector and was prepared to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the governance of Osun State.

He called on Osun voters to come out strongly on Saturday to vote a candidate that would consolidate on the transformation efforts of Mr Aregbesola.