Police confirm killing of four in Plateau

The Plateau State police command has confirmed the killing of three persons who were later buried on Sunday in unmarked graves in Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area.

The police also confirmed the killing of John Atu, on Sunday in his Kwall residence in Bassa Local Government Area by unknown gunmen. Three others were injured in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that gunmen killed a woman and two men but the police did not immediately confirm.

Tyopev Terna, the state police spokesperson, gave the confirmation in a statement sent to this newspaper on Tuesday.

“On the 17/09/2018 at about 0800hrs, Musa Ahmadu and two others jointly lodged a complaint at the Bukuru Police Division that, on the 16/09/2018 at about 1100hrs, some youth from Gura-Riyom in Sot Ward of Gyel under Jos South Local Government Area attacked and killed some of their family members; Aminu Adam Angara 36yrs old, Daniel from Manga village and Aisha Musa 40yrs old who were on their way from Sabongida Kanang.

“Immediately after the report, police detectives were mobilised to the scene of the crime. With the assistance and cooperation of the youths of the community, seven (7) suspects have been arrested and they are assisting the police in investigation.

”Also on the 17/09/2018, at about 0800hrs, Robert Zarachi, the youth leader from Kwall in Miango District of Bassa local government area reported at the police division in Bassa that, on the 16/09 /2018 at about 2245hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked the house of John Anga Atu 62yrs. As a result of the attack, John Anga Atu lost his life and three (3) other members of his household sustained gunshot injuries.

“Mr Atu has since been buried in accordance with the Irigwe burial rites and the three others members of his family are currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital at Miango.

Efforts are on top gear to trace and arrest the perpetrators of the act to face the Law,” Mr Terna said.