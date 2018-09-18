Three lecturers kidnapped in Kaduna

Three academic staff of Shehu Idris College of Health, Makarfi, Kaduna State, have been kidnapped.

The victims were kidnapped on Sunday while travelling to Makarfi from Zaria in Kaduna.

Among the kidnapped lecturers are two women, Rabi Dogo and Halimatu Malam, and the director of the institution’s dental school, identified as Dr. Akawo.

Confirming the kidnap to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Ahmed Rahama, a staff of the institution, said the lecturers were kidnapped on Sunday evening.

“We are all not happy at all here. It is indeed a sad event.

“The department had some members of the dental association who visited the school but were lodged in a hotel in Zaria.

“We understand they travelled to Zaria where they had a brief meeting with them that Sunday. And on their way back to Makarfi, they were kidnapped.

Mr Rahama said the kidnappers took the three lecturers in their cars and kept the director’s car at a junction close to Makarfi town.

He said the police in Makarfi are in custody of the director’s car.

Calls made to the Kaduna police spokesperson were unanswered as at press time.

Kidnapping for ransom and attacks on communities in Kaduna State have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the area.

