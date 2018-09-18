Liverpool v PSG (LIVE UPDATES): History-laden Reds welcome Cash-rich Paris

Related News

A heavyweight contest in what will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams in Europe should be a raucous atmosphere at Anfield.

Both have started their league seasons with perfect records and also have former Borussia Dortmund managers in charge.

The football world will be comparing front threes in today’s contest – Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino [though an injury doubt], and Sadio Mane while PSG have Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edison Cavani.

Liverpool have five European titles to boast about while Paris are a project backed by Qatari billions, seeking to crest the heights of European football.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-W]

The kickoff is 8 p.m. at Anfield – Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

The two sides are heading to the pitch as we get set for the Liverpool Vs PSG clash at Anfield

The Champions league anthem is being rendered and the players all looking fired up

Next up is the traditional handshakes by two teams on top form

Cunyet Cakir from Turkey is the Center referee for this game

Familiar foes.. Klopp and Tuchel hug ahead of the kick off

We are underway at Anfield

Nice move by Neymar but the Brazilian has been checkmated

PSG dominating possession for now

Chance! Liverpool come close with the opening goal

Salah to take the corner.. he tries to swing it in directly but stopped by the keeper

Liverpool piling the pressure on PSG.. they win another free kick

Mane with a shot on target.. PSG keeper makes a straight save!

Liverpool still calling the shots and Mane win another corner kick

Shot! Neymar fires from close range and Canvani with the rebound but the Liverpool keeper makes a double save

Great opportunity squandered by PSG

PSG Captain, Thiago Silva stops a pass intended for Mane

Still goalless after 20 minutes at Anfield

Firmino … Keita and Moreno all warming up for Liverpool

Milner with a cross for Liverpool but Silva blocks away for a corner kick

Mane takes off Neymar but his final ball leaves much to be desired

Yellow card: Virgil gets the first booking tonight

Goal!! Daniel Sturridge gives Liverpool the lead

Sturridge nods in the ball for Liverpool and his inclusion tonight has paid off

Liverpool almost double the lead.. very close

Milner concedes a free kick and PSG have a chance here

Neymar’s free kick straight into the wall

Mpabe gets a chance for a shot but his effort goes over the bar

Penalty for Liverpool!

Milner to take it and it’s a GOAL!!

Liverpool 2-0 PSG

GOAL … PSG pull one back

Meunier with the goal for the Parisians

Yellow card for PSG Meunier

Half Time: Liverpool 2-1 PSG

The second half is already underway but stil 2-1 In favour of Liverpool

Free kick to Liverpool as Salah is tackled from behind

Thomas Meunier clears away the cross from Milner

Liverpool come close again but Thiago Silva to the rescue

A shot by Mohammed Salah is blocked

Daniel Sturridge takes his leave and Firmino in

Mane is ruled offside wrongly

Edinson Cavani off the field to be replaced by Julian Draxler

Mane miss a chance to extend the Liverpool’s lead

That’s is costly.. Kylian Mbape gets the equaliser for PSG

This is the first time Liverpool are conceding two goals in a game this season

Liverpool 2-2 PSG

Free kick to Liverpool in a dangerous position

Narrow miss for Liverpool.. but they get a corner kick

Goal.. Frimino gets another goal for Liverpool

Liverpool 3-2 PSG

Liverpool take victory at Anfield

Full time: Liverpool 3-2 PSG