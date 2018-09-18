Liverpool v PSG (LIVE UPDATES): History-laden Reds welcome Cash-rich Paris

A heavyweight contest in what will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams in Europe should be a raucous atmosphere at Anfield.
Both have started their league seasons with perfect records and also have former Borussia Dortmund managers in charge.
The football world will be comparing front threes in today’s contest – Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino [though an injury doubt], and Sadio Mane while PSG have Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edison Cavani.
Liverpool have five European titles to boast about while Paris are a project backed by Qatari billions, seeking to crest the heights of European football.
Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-W]
The kickoff is 8 p.m. at Anfield – Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.
The two sides are heading to the pitch as we get set for the Liverpool Vs PSG clash at Anfield
The Champions league anthem is being rendered and the players all looking fired up
Next up is the traditional handshakes by two teams on top form
Cunyet Cakir from Turkey is the Center referee for this game
Familiar foes.. Klopp and Tuchel hug ahead of the kick off
We are underway at Anfield
Nice move by Neymar but the Brazilian has been checkmated
PSG dominating possession for now
Chance! Liverpool come close with the opening goal
Salah to take the corner.. he tries to swing it in directly but stopped by the keeper
Liverpool piling the pressure on PSG.. they win another free kick
Mane with a shot on target.. PSG keeper makes a straight save!
Liverpool still calling the shots and Mane win another corner kick
Shot! Neymar fires from close range and Canvani with the rebound but the Liverpool keeper makes a double save
Great opportunity squandered by PSG
PSG Captain, Thiago Silva stops a pass intended for Mane
Still goalless after 20 minutes at Anfield
Firmino … Keita and Moreno all warming up for Liverpool
Milner with a cross for Liverpool but Silva blocks away for a corner kick
Mane takes off Neymar but his final ball leaves much to be desired
Yellow card: Virgil gets the first booking tonight
Goal!! Daniel Sturridge gives Liverpool the lead
Sturridge nods in the ball for Liverpool and his inclusion tonight has paid off
Liverpool almost double the lead.. very close
Milner concedes a free kick and PSG have a chance here
Neymar’s free kick straight into the wall
Mpabe gets a chance for a shot but his effort goes over the bar
Penalty for Liverpool!
Milner to take it and it’s a GOAL!!
Liverpool 2-0 PSG
GOAL … PSG pull one back
Meunier with the goal for the Parisians
Yellow card for PSG Meunier
Half Time: Liverpool 2-1 PSG
The second half is already underway but stil 2-1 In favour of Liverpool
Free kick to Liverpool as Salah is tackled from behind
Thomas Meunier clears away the cross from Milner
Liverpool come close again but Thiago Silva to the rescue
A shot by Mohammed Salah is blocked
Daniel Sturridge takes his leave and Firmino in
Mane is ruled offside wrongly
Edinson Cavani off the field to be replaced by Julian Draxler
Mane miss a chance to extend the Liverpool’s lead
That’s is costly.. Kylian Mbape gets the equaliser for PSG
This is the first time Liverpool are conceding two goals in a game this season
Liverpool 2-2 PSG
Free kick to Liverpool in a dangerous position
Narrow miss for Liverpool.. but they get a corner kick
Goal.. Frimino gets another goal for Liverpool
Liverpool 3-2 PSG
Liverpool take victory at Anfield
Full time: Liverpool 3-2 PSG