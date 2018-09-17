Gunmen kill woman, two others in fresh Plateau attack

Related News

A woman and two men were killed on Sunday in Kwata area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by unknown gunmen who buried the bodies in unmarked graves.

The killings occurred two days after two persons were killed in an attack on three herders in Kuru district of the same area.

Nura Abdullahi, state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN), told PREMIUM TIMES the police had arrested eight suspects in the Sunday killings.

But the police have not confirmed the attack or arrest as at press time.

Mr Abdullahi said members of his association and officers of the police from Bukuru division recovered the bodies.

“The DPO of (B) division in Bukuru is much aware of everything. The state commissioner of police is also aware of the incident because we have spoken about the incident and he asked me to calm down.

“They were all killed on Sunday but the bodies were recovered on Monday. Among them include a pregnant woman and two men.

” The deceased were attacked, killed and buried by Berom youth. But we have together with the police officers of Bukuru dug (out) the deceased from where they were buried for proper funeral prayer, ” he said.

Davou Jatau, spokesperson of Berom community, denied the allegation of Berom youth being responsible for the crime.

“I don’t think they were killed by Berom youth. I think it is purely an act of criminality. It was never an ethnic killing. These days, I have been hearing of incidents of attacking people on motorcycles and stealing them. So, I don’t think the attack has ethnic colouration. But I will confirm, ” Mr Jatau said.

Aminu Amadu, husband of Aisha, the female victim, narrated how the incident occurred.

“My wife left home yesterday at about 9 a.m. to Sabon Gidan Kanal to buy cow milk from the village. It has been her usual business to travel to the said area to buy milk and return to sell it in the town.

“Hours after she left the house on Sunday, we began to fear that all was not well because she stayed longer than any other day. It was unusual. Myself and her brother, Ibrahim Aminu, quickly went out in search of her whereabouts.

“We went to vigilante chairman of Gero area and reported the issue to him who thereafter located the area where my wife and two men were killed and buried.

“The vigilante chairman also identified the perpetrators of the act and eight of them have been arrested by the police in Bukuru,” the widower said.

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, promised to get back to the reporter.

Two hours later, he said, “I am writing something. I will get back to you.”

Over an hour later, he is yet to get back to this reporter.