Why Buhari deserves re-election — Disgraced ex-SGF Lawal

Related News

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be re-elected in 2019 following his development strides.

Mr Lawal stated this while speaking with reporters on Monday in Abuja, adding that those opposed to Mr Buhari’s re-election were probably ”blind to his numerous achievements”.

Mr Lawal was fired in October 2017 for diverting funds meant for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He had earlier been indicted by the Senate which called for his removal and prosecution, a call initially ignored by Mr Buhari.

On January 24, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), ostensibly on the orders of the president arrested the former official.

He was however subsequently let off and not much has been heard about his since despite calls for his prosecution by Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier published a detailed account of how the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) headed by Mr Lawal became a centre of corruption and rot with companies raking in, through fraudulent procurement process, billions of naira and paying kickbacks to the embattled cabinet secretary, according to bank documents and a report of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-east.

However, on Monday, Mr Lawal had kind words for his ex-boss.

“I know very well that President Buhari has done very well to be re-elected over and over again, I wonder whether those still in doubt have not seen infrastructure, construction and other things he has been doing.

“I challenge those in doubt to come to Adamawa to see things for themselves,” he said.

He said President Buhari had done so much for the country, adding that before he (Buhari) assumed office, the people of Adamawa were being held captive by Boko Haram sect.

Mr Lawal said the government had rebuilt ”virtually everything that was destroyed by the sect, including schools, police stations, markets and hospitals”.

“Before his coming into office, I could not go to my village, I could not go to my farm or to my local government, but the situation has changed.

“Now, I can drive to my house even at 2 a.m, I can visit the remotest corners of the village with my family. I go to my farm in the forest and come back safely.

“If you have never faced an unsecured situation, you may not appreciate what I am saying,” he said.

He noted that under the Buhari-led government, ”all trunk A roads in Adamawa were now under construction or contracts awarded”.

He said such roads include Yola to Gombe, Numan to Taraba, Yola to Mubi, Mararaba to Bama and many others under construction.

The former SGF, however, said that in spite of the situation that surrounded his leaving office, he had no regret, saying his sack was a “blessing in disguise”.

“Let me shock you, before I came into government, I have been in business, I was a very successful businessman.

“I am a world renowned IT consultant and I have a very large farm, spanning over 1,000 hectares, which I abandoned to join governance.

“I was earning N930, 000 monthly as the SGF, now that I have returned to my farm and reactivated it after my sack, I now have 4,000 hectares under cultivation.

“Last year, I earned close to half a billion naira from my farm proceeds, I have a cattle ranch that I am developing gradually and I am back to IT consultancy, life is now good,” he said.

Mr Lawal, who was speaking to the press for the first time since he left office, added that everybody who saw him now, complimented him, saying he was looking good and healthy.

He, however, said that his sack opened his eyes to a lot of things that were hidden from him, adding that lots of people he helped in the past, ”were actually planning for his downfall”.

Referring to the scripture the former SGF said; “everything that happened to a man is for his own good; my sack I would say, is rather a blessing in disguise.

“Let me tell you, nothing happened to me. Right from the beginning of the saga, I knew that the whole thing was fabricated and that was why I did not give any damn from the beginning.

“The reason some people don’t like me is that I am so confident of myself. Did you hear me defend myself that time, I didn’t do it and I will not do it because I know that they are fabricated,” he said.

He added that he had however forgiven all those who wanted his downfall, saying ”forgiveness is my number one principle because I want to make heaven”.

Mr Lawal debunked insinuations that he nominated Mr Mustapha, the incumbent SGF, saying that “he is, however, my brother and I cannot deny him”. (NAN)