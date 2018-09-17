Related News

A magistrate court in Abuja on Monday struck out the suit against journalist Jones Abiri, describing his detention as a criminal intimidation.

This was following an application brought by Mr Abiri’s lawyer, Samuel Ogala, that the court transfer Mr Abiri’s trial to Bayelsa, since that was where he was arrested.

Mr Abiri is being tried over allegations that he was linked to armed militancy in the Niger Delta.

The federal government had arraigned him before a magistrate court in Abuja.

Before the arraignment, he had been detained by the State Security Service (SSS) for two years without trial.

Mr Abiri, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Source Newspaper, was granted bail after he was charged to court following public outcry.

His release came after the court reviewed his bail conditions.

He was released on August 15 after meeting his bail conditions.

Details later….