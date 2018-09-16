Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram ambush – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday announced that its soldiers successfully repelled a Boko Haram ambush in Borno State.

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the army said the ambush occurred “along Maiduguri Bama Axis.”

It said the troops successfully repelled the ambush after “serious exchange of gunfire.”

“Reports just reaching us confirmed that troops of 21 Brigade led by Brigade Commander on a clearance patrol in support of Operation Rainbow were ambushed by BHT along Maiduguri Bama Axis at about 11am 16 Sep 2018.

“There was serious exchange of gunfire. The gallant troops of 222 battalion were reportedly high on morale as a result of the just concluded assurance visit to the theatre of operation by the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai & they successfully cleared the ambush.

“As a result, 1 x GPMG and 2 X AK 47 and several rounds of ammunition belonging to the terrorist were recovered. As at the time of filing this report, troops were still exploiting the general areas in search of some BHT’s who escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The attack occurred on the day the army chief, Tukur Buratai, said recent attacks by Boko Haram on soldiers does not mean a resurgence of the terror attacks.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009, according to the Borno State Government.