Basketball: Nigeria’s D’Tigers qualify for World Cup

D’Tigers on Saturday night officially became the first team from Africa to qualify for the FIBA Men’s World Cup to be staged in China.

The Nigerian men qualified in style with an astonishing eight-game winning streak.

D’Tigers overpowered Central African Republic (CAR) 114 – 69 on Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Ike Iroegbu (18), Ike Nwamu (16), Ben Uzoh (16), Al Farouq Aminu (12), Stan Okoye (11), Alade Aminu (11) – all finished with double digits points.

A day earlier, D’Tigers had it tougher against Ivory Coast but eventually prevailed; winning 84 to 73 in Game 1 (Window 4)

Tunisia also qualified for the World Cup moments later. In the process, they became the second team from the African Qualifiers to advance. They eased past fellow North Africans, Egypt, 69-47.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of D’Tigers, Alex Nwora, has put the celebration for the World Cup on hold. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nwora said: “We still have unfinished business. For now, I’m not worried about the World Cup, we have a game tomorrow (Sunday).”

D’Tigers face Senegal on Sunday before the next window in November.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup to be held in China will mark a new era for the competition.

The group stage has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The next edition of FIBA’s flagship competition will take place from August 31-September 15, 2019.