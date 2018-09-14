21 more bodies wash up as migrants try to reach Spain

Related News

The bodies of 21 people believed to be migrants trying to reach Spain have washed up on the shores of the Mediterranean this month, the UN migration agency said in statement on Friday.

The latest deaths bring the total of Mediterranean migrant deaths this year to 1,586, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

The remains of nine sub-Saharan Africans were found on Sept. 4 on a beach near Marsa Ben M’Hidi, in lgeria’s province of Tlemcen, about 200 km from the Spanish coast.

On September 5, four more bodies were recovered on the neighbouring beach of Saïdia, across the border in Morocco.

The IOM said on September 10, the remains of six migrants including two women and one child washed ashore at Driouch, near Nador.

The body of a woman was found on Las Salinas beach, in Roquetas de Mar, Almería on Monday, and the body of a young Sub-Saharan African man was retrieved by fishermen near La Almadraba, in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Thursday.

(Reuters/NAN)