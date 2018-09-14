SSS: Nigerians react to new DG’s appointment

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the appointment of Yusuf Bichi as the new Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS).
Mr Bichi was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.
According to a statement by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Bichi replaces Matthew Seiyefa, who has been operating in acting capacity since Lawal Daura was dismissed. He is appointment takes effect from Friday (today), September 14.
Mr Shehu, in his statement, described the appointee as a ‘core’ secret service operative who has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.
“The new SSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management,” Mr Shehu said.
Some Nigerians including a presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, and a federal lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, have expressed disappointment at the president over his choice and equally accused him of nepotism.
“PMB has just appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantive DG SSS. Against the clamour to broaden the heads of our nations security framework, PMB has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist. SAD!!!,” Donald Duke tweeted.
Mr Bruce also tweeted, “Seiyefa was the ONLY Southerner heading an Intelligence agency. He was competent and loyal. In the interest of federal character and north/south balance, President @MBuhari should have retained him. Bichi may be competent, but how can all intelligence (units) be headed by Northerners?”
Others, however, believe Mr Bichi is qualified for the position.
