Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram attack in ‘fierce battle’

Nigerian Army officers fighting Boko Haram
Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

Soldiers on Wednesday evening battled Boko Haram fighters who attacked a military location, an official has said.

The battle occurred in Damasak, Borno State and was on at about 7:00 p.m.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Texas Chukwu, confirmed the battle in a short message circulated by other officials including former army spokesperson Sani Usman, on his Facebook page.

“Troops of 145 Bn in Damasak, Borno State are engaging Boko Haram Terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening. Fierce battle on going right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists,” Mr Chukwu, a brigadier general, said.

More details later…

