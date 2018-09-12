Ambode submits APC governorship form amidst controversy with Tinubu

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has submitted his governorship nomination form, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

The form was submitted at the APC headquarters Wednesday afternoon by an ally of the governor and his estranged godfather, Bola Tinubu, a source close to Mr Ambode told PREMIUM TIMES.

The submission of the nomination form comes amidst the decision by some Lagos APC members close to Mr Tinubu to support another aspirant against Mr Ambode.

Already two names have been mentioned as possible challengers to the governor within the APC. They are Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwoolu, with the latter rumoured to have Mr Tinubu’s support.

Neither Mr Tinubu nor Mr Ambode has, however, commented on the controversy. On Tuesday, a close aide to Mr Tinubu told PREMIUM TIMES his principal was angry at some of Mr Ambode’s actions as govenror.

Efforts to get the APC headquarters to speak on number of Lagos governorship aspirants that have submitted their forms were not successful.

The party spokesperson’s phone was busy when contacted Wednesday afternoon.

More details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.