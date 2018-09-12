Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has submitted his governorship nomination form, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

The form was submitted at the APC headquarters Wednesday afternoon by an ally of the governor and his estranged godfather, Bola Tinubu, a source close to Mr Ambode told PREMIUM TIMES.

The submission of the nomination form comes amidst the decision by some Lagos APC members close to Mr Tinubu to support another aspirant against Mr Ambode.

Already two names have been mentioned as possible challengers to the governor within the APC. They are Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwoolu, with the latter rumoured to have Mr Tinubu’s support.

Neither Mr Tinubu nor Mr Ambode has, however, commented on the controversy. On Tuesday, a close aide to Mr Tinubu told PREMIUM TIMES his principal was angry at some of Mr Ambode’s actions as govenror.

Efforts to get the APC headquarters to speak on number of Lagos governorship aspirants that have submitted their forms were not successful.

The party spokesperson’s phone was busy when contacted Wednesday afternoon.

More details later…