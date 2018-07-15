EkitiDecides2018: PDP, reacts to Fayemi’s victory

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has given an initial reaction to the victory of Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The electoral commission, INEC, declared Mr Fayemi victorious on Sunday morning. The ex-minister won in 12 of the 16 local governments in the state.

When contacted for his reaction to Mr Fayemi’s victory, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti, Jackson Adebayo, said a reaction to the outcome of Saturday’s election would come after the party’s meeting later today.

In his reaction, the Director of Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujoi, said the victory was a collective decision of Ekiti people.

“It is a victory for democracy. Ekiti people have spoken with one voice without violence,” he said.

“We dedicate the victory to the will of Ekiti people. This is the beauty of democracy, regardless of who won or lost, we would need to come together and work for the development of the state.”

Mr Fayemi’s victory comes amidst a bitter rivalry between him and the incumbent governor, Ayo Fayose. Mr Fayose of the PDP strongly backed Mr Eleka, who is the state’s deputy governor.

He polled a total of 197,459 to beat his closest rival and incumbent deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, who came close with a total vote of 178,121.

Mr Fayemi also defeated his closest rival in 12 of the total 16 local governments which make up the state.

The local governments won by Mr Fayemi include Ekiti West, Ekiti South West,Ekiti East, Ise Orun, Ikole, Gboyin, Ijero, Moba, Ilejemeje, Oye, Irepodun/Ifelodun and Ido Osi local governments.

The election admittedly witnessed pockets of violence and ballot box snatching. But the incidents, according to observers, fell short of the fears and concerns raised just before the election.

While declaring Mr Fayemi the winner of Saturday’s election, the Returning Officer, Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, on Sunday said Mr Fayemi had satisfied the requirements of the law to be declared governor-elect of Ekiti State.

“I certify that John Olukayode Fayemi of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, and is hereby declared the winner and therefore returned elected,” Mr Oluyinka declared.