BREAKING: Fayemi wins Ekiti gubernatorial election

With victory in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State, the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi, has effectively won the Ekiti governorship election.

His closest challenger is the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kolapo Olushola who won in four local governments.

Mr Olusola is the incumbent deputy governor of the state and was hoping to succeed his boss, Ayodele Fayose, who had campaigned vigorously for him.

The results of the election mark a remarkable rebound for Mr Fayemi, who as the incumbent governor, was roundly defeated four years ago by Mr Fayose.

Though the election was generally peaceful across the state, there was large-scale vote-buying by supporters of both political parties. There were also few cases of ballot box snatching.

Mr Fayemi is now set to be declared winner of the election by the electoral commission, INEC.

The results of the 16 local governments have been officially announced by INEC, which is however, still doing the final collation.

