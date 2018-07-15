EkitiDecides2018: Official INEC results — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

The collation of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State has commenced in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The exercise is seeing local government presiding officers presenting results of the elections as collated in their various LGAs.

Collations had earlier been done at ward levels.

The winner of the election will then be declared at the end of the ongoing collation.

Below are local government results so far released.

Results by local government

Ido Osi

APC – 12,342

PDP – 11145

LP – 08

SDP – 60

Irepodun/Ifelodun

APC – 13,869

PDP – 11456

LP – 13

Oye

APC – 14,995

PDP – 11,271

LP – 08

SDP – 24

Ilejemeje

APC – 4,153

PDP – 3,937

Moba

APC – 11837

PDP – 8520

LP – 13

SDP – 15

Efon

APC – 5, 028

PDP – 5,192

LP – 05

SDP – 11

Ijero

APC – 14,192

PDP – 11,078

LP – 13

Gboyin

APC – 11498

PDP – 8027

LP – 18

SDP – 10

Ikole

APC – 14520

PDP – 13961

LP – 11

SDP – 53

Emure

APC – 7048

PDP – 7121

LP – 5 votes

Ise Orun

APC – 11,908

PDP – 6,297

LP – 08

SDP – 05

Ekiti East

APC – 12,778

PDP – 11,564

LP – 04

SDP – 26

Ekiti South West

APC – 11,015

PDP – 8,423

SDP – 23

LP – 46

Ado Ekiti

APC – 28, 111

PDP – 32,810

LP – 95

SDP – 39

Ikere Local Government

APC – 11,515

PDP – 17,183

Ekiti West Local Government

APC – 12,648

PDP – 10,137