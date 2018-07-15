EkitiDecides2018: Official INEC results — LIVE UPDATES

The collation of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State has commenced in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
The exercise is seeing local government presiding officers presenting results of the elections as collated in their various LGAs.
Collations had earlier been done at ward levels.
The winner of the election will then be declared at the end of the ongoing collation.
Below are local government results so far released.
Results by local government
Ido Osi
APC – 12,342
PDP – 11145
LP – 08
SDP – 60
Irepodun/Ifelodun
APC – 13,869
PDP – 11456
LP – 13
Oye
APC – 14,995
PDP – 11,271
LP – 08
SDP – 24
Ilejemeje
APC – 4,153
PDP – 3,937
Moba
APC – 11837
PDP – 8520
LP – 13
SDP – 15
Efon
APC – 5, 028
PDP – 5,192
LP – 05
SDP – 11
Ijero
APC – 14,192
PDP – 11,078
LP – 13
Gboyin
APC – 11498
PDP – 8027
LP – 18
SDP – 10
Ikole
APC – 14520
PDP – 13961
LP – 11
SDP – 53
Emure
APC – 7048
PDP – 7121
LP – 5 votes
Ise Orun
APC – 11,908
PDP – 6,297
LP – 08
SDP – 05
Ekiti East
APC – 12,778
PDP – 11,564
LP – 04
SDP – 26
Ekiti South West
APC – 11,015
PDP – 8,423
SDP – 23
LP – 46