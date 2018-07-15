#EkitiDecides2018: Official INEC results — LIVE UPDATES

Counting has commenced at INEC Local government office for Irepodun-Ifelodun LG situated in Igede
The collation of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State has commenced in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The exercise is seeing local government presiding officers presenting results of the elections as collated in their various LGAs.

Collations had earlier been done at ward levels.

The winner of the election will then be declared at the end of the ongoing collation.

Below are local government results so far released.

Results by local government

Ido Osi

APC – 12,342
PDP – 11145
LP – 08
SDP  – 60

Irepodun/Ifelodun

APC – 13,869
PDP – 11456
LP – 13

Oye

APC – 14,995
PDP – 11,271
LP – 08
SDP – 24

Ilejemeje

APC – 4,153
PDP – 3,937

Moba

APC – 11837
PDP – 8520
LP – 13
SDP – 15

Efon

APC – 5, 028
PDP – 5,192
LP – 05
SDP – 11

Ijero

APC – 14,192
PDP – 11,078
LP – 13

Gboyin

APC – 11498
PDP – 8027
LP – 18
SDP – 10

Ikole

APC – 14520
PDP – 13961
LP – 11
SDP – 53

Emure

APC – 7048
PDP – 7121
LP – 5 votes

Ise Orun

APC – 11,908
PDP – 6,297
LP – 08
SDP – 05

Ekiti East

APC – 12,778
PDP – 11,564
LP – 04
SDP – 26

Ekiti South West

APC – 11,015
PDP – 8,423
SDP – 23
LP – 46

Ado Ekiti
APC – 28, 111
PDP –  32,810
LP –  95
SDP –  39
Ikere Local Government
APC – 11,515
PDP – 17,183
Ekiti West Local Government
APC –  12,648
PDP – 10,137

