DEVELOPING STORY: #EkitiDecides: Fayemi in early lead

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kayode Fayemi, has taken an early lead in the Ekiti State governorship election.

Mr Fayemi has won in six of the seven local government areas where results have been announced by relevant electoral officials.

The results from the various local governments will next be sent to the INEC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti where they will be formally announced.

From the results collated at the local governments, Mr Fayemi has won in Ilejemeje (4153 to 3937), Moba (11837 to 8520), Irepodun-Ifelodun (13,869 to 11,456), Oye (14,995 to 11,271), Ido-Osi (12,342 to 11,145) and Ijero (14,192 to 11,077).

Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in Efon Alaye local government (5,192 to 5028).

A tabulation of the seven results shows that the APC has 76,416 votes while the PDP has 62,598 votes, a difference of 13,818 votes.

