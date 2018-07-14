Ekiti Decides: Unofficial INEC results (LIVE UPDATE)

Results of the local government election held in the 16 local governments of Ekiti State have been trickling in. Many of the results have been announced by local INEC officials at polling units and some local governments.
While those results were all officially provided by INEC officials, only the final result announced at the INEC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti is considered the most authentic. That is expected on Sunday.
PREMIUM TIMES brings you live results as announced at various local government collation centres.
Read our live updates of the election proper and earlier polling unit results here.
09:04 @INEC Office, Ilejemeje LGA, collation of result on going.
*Total, Ilejemeje Local Government, Iye-Ekiti.*
Results collated from collation officers from different collation centers.
No of Registered Voters: 15808
No of Accredited Voters: 8388
Results of political parties:
A:01
AA:00
ACD:02
AD:01
ADP:05
AGA:0
ANRP:0
APA:19
APC:4153
APDA:01
APGA:0
ENPP:01
DA:0
DPC:02
DPP:01
FJP:0
DNP;0
D:03
KOWA:0
LP:0
NDLP:0
NPC:0
PDC:22
PDP:3937
PPA:17
PPN02
SDP:39
UDP::0
UPN:0
YDP:0
YPP:0
Total valid vote: 8227
Rejected votes: 153
Total votes cast: 8380
*Voters that were accredited but didn’t vote: 88
.
Number of Registered voters in cancelled polling unit PU2, ward 6:154.
Efon ward 1
NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS 1646
NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTER 629
APC 243,
PDP 339
TOTAL VALID VOTE 593
REJECTED 29
TOTAL VOTE 622
Efon LG, Ward 4 has 16 units
REG VOTERS 4157
NUM OF ACCREDITED VOTER 1861
APC 751
PDP 967
TOTAL VALID VOTE 1759
REJECTED VOTE 99
TOTAL VOTE CAST 1858.
Abdulganiyu Raji, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State has said that the incidents of ballot snatching will not affect the outcome of the result.
Mr Raji who spoke on TVC news on Saturday, admitted that there were ballot snatching in about 10 polling units.
“We are investigating the incidents,” he said, adding that the results from the election would be announced as soon as they are ready.
EFON WARD 10
NUMBER OF REG VOTERS 3733
NUMBER OF ACCREDITED 1396
APC 644
PDP 620
TOTAL VALID VOTE 1301
REJECTED 94
TOTAL VOTE CAST 1395
At the collation room in INEC office, Ekiti East LGA
Ward: Kota 1
PDP: 819
APC: 1087
Total votes cast: 1906
Void: 185
Ward: Kota 2
PDP: 742
APC: 868
Total votes cast: 1627
Void: 107
Ward: Obadore 3
PDP: 999
APC:684
Total votes cast: 1715
Void: 57
Ward: Ilasa/Eda-Ile
PDP: 902
APC: 880
Total votes cast: 1803
Void: 115
Ward: Ilasa/Ikun Oba/Araromi-Oke
PDP: 1075
APC: 1169
Total Votes cast: 2268
Void: 102
Araromi Ugbese
PDP: 707
APC: 1049
Moba LGA
RA: Erinmope 2
No of Registered voters: 3118
No of Accredited Voters: 1293
Total Valid votes: 1262
Void: 31
Total Votes Cast:1293
APC: 670
PDP: 572