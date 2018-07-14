Ekiti Decides: Unofficial INEC results (LIVE UPDATE)

Related News

Results of the local government election held in the 16 local governments of Ekiti State have been trickling in. Many of the results have been announced by local INEC officials at polling units and some local governments.

While those results were all officially provided by INEC officials, only the final result announced at the INEC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti is considered the most authentic. That is expected on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live results as announced at various local government collation centres.

09:04 @INEC Office, Ilejemeje LGA, collation of result on going.

*Total, Ilejemeje Local Government, Iye-Ekiti.*

Results collated from collation officers from different collation centers.

No of Registered Voters: 15808

No of Accredited Voters: 8388

Results of political parties:

A:01

AA:00

ACD:02

AD:01

ADP:05

AGA:0

ANRP:0

APA:19

APC:4153

APDA:01

APGA:0

ENPP:01

DA:0

DPC:02

DPP:01

FJP:0

DNP;0

D:03

KOWA:0

LP:0

NDLP:0

NPC:0

PDC:22

PDP:3937

PPA:17

PPN02

SDP:39

UDP::0

UPN:0

YDP:0

YPP:0

Total valid vote: 8227

Rejected votes: 153

Total votes cast: 8380

*Voters that were accredited but didn’t vote: 88

.

Number of Registered voters in cancelled polling unit PU2, ward 6:154.

Efon ward 1

NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS 1646

NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTER 629

APC 243,

PDP 339

TOTAL VALID VOTE 593

REJECTED 29

TOTAL VOTE 622

Efon LG, Ward 4 has 16 units

REG VOTERS 4157

NUM OF ACCREDITED VOTER 1861

APC 751

PDP 967

TOTAL VALID VOTE 1759

REJECTED VOTE 99

TOTAL VOTE CAST 1858.

Abdulganiyu Raji, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State has said that the incidents of ballot snatching will not affect the outcome of the result.

Mr Raji who spoke on TVC news on Saturday, admitted that there were ballot snatching in about 10 polling units.

“We are investigating the incidents,” he said, adding that the results from the election would be announced as soon as they are ready.

EFON WARD 10

NUMBER OF REG VOTERS 3733

NUMBER OF ACCREDITED 1396

APC 644

PDP 620

TOTAL VALID VOTE 1301

REJECTED 94

TOTAL VOTE CAST 1395

At the collation room in INEC office, Ekiti East LGA

Ward: Kota 1

PDP: 819

APC: 1087

Total votes cast: 1906

Void: 185

Ward: Kota 2

PDP: 742

APC: 868

Total votes cast: 1627

Void: 107

Ward: Obadore 3

PDP: 999

APC:684

Total votes cast: 1715

Void: 57

Ward: Ilasa/Eda-Ile

PDP: 902

APC: 880

Total votes cast: 1803

Void: 115

Ward: Ilasa/Ikun Oba/Araromi-Oke

PDP: 1075

APC: 1169

Total Votes cast: 2268

Void: 102

Araromi Ugbese

PDP: 707

APC: 1049

Moba LGA

RA: Erinmope 2

No of Registered voters: 3118

No of Accredited Voters: 1293

Total Valid votes: 1262

Void: 31

Total Votes Cast:1293

APC: 670

PDP: 572