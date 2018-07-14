Related News

The outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused security agencies of hijacking the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

Mr Fayose accused Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress of using security apparatus for party gains. PREMIUM TIMES has, as at the time of this report, not witnessed any large scale manipulations or harassment by security officials at the different polling units visited.

The governor said this after casting his vote at polling unit 1, St. David Primary School, Afao.

He arrived the unit at about 1:15 p.m.

While describing them as “enemy of Nigeria,” he accused the security officers of making several arrests of PDP members.

He said his party, PDP, will win the election to matter what.

Mr Fayose’s deputy, Olusola Eleka, is the candidate of the PDP. His main challenger is ex-governor Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

“This is a national disgrace…national disaster and there is danger ahead. Remember we raised all these issues. As I speak to you, thugs are snatching ballot boxes everywhere under the cover of the police. And what they call see and buy money politics is thriving everywhere with the police and civil defence giving sides to the people who are paying so that they can buy the voters.

“This is a national disaster and I raised all these alarms that this election may be marred by violence and that is exactly what is happening. In almost all local government, PDP chieftains are being arrested – council chairmen, House of Representative members… majority of my people are being arrested. My Chief of Staff is in detention. He was arrested about an hour ago,” the governor said.

PREMIUM TIMES was not able to verify most the arrests mentioned by Mr Fayose as at the time of this report.

Mr Fayose said that such situation could thrive because the “wicked” are in authority.

For their role in the ongoing election, he described security operatives as enemies of Nigeria.

“We fight corruption but wrong people in authority is the worst thing that can happen. When the wicked are in authority this is what you see.

“If this is the sample of what will happen in 2019, I think it’s a lost ground and a hopeless expectation.

“I want to say very expressly that the security agencies are the enemies of this nation. They have taken over the election from INEC. They are not picking calls.

Asked how is health is, he said, “it is getting better. It is my duty to vote”

“Ekiti people were prepared for this election; but Ekiti people were contesting with the security operatives.”

On card reader, he said there have been complaints in over half of the polling units in the state.

“Do you want to believe that card readers are not functioning in more than 50 per cent of the polling units,” he questioned.

Despite the challenges, Mr Fayose said he is confident his party will win the election.

“I’m winning this election. There is a difference between what I’m seeing and what’s happening. On top of what they are doing, in this state, I’m in charge by 80 per cent. I won the last election by 82,000 votes. How would they recover from 82, 000 votes even if you cut off 82,000 heads? They can’t get far.

“Life or death that they are carrying around I’ll still winning this election. But beyond my winning this election, this country is in serious crisis.

I wonder if a government that came to power through popular votes and defeated an incumbent that conceded; all the security agencies are totally working for APC. They gave 64 pickups to APC candidate to make arrests. When you ask senior police officers, they tell you they are not aware.”