Many feared killed as gunmen attack Adamawa communities

Related News

Many people were feared killed following a night attack on five predominantly Fulani communities in southern part of Adamawa state, residents and security sources have said.

According to sources, the villages attacked include Bidda, Wubaka, Kaurami Ngengle and Wuro Jauro of Mayo Belwa and Demsa local government areas.

Confirming the attack, Mohammed Bako, the chairman of Mayo-Belwa local government, said he could not give the casualty figure. But he said over 100 houses were razed down by the attackers.

“Yes, there were attacks in some Fulani communities in my local government area by suspected ethnic militias that were said to have crossed over.

“Though, only security can tell the casualty figures, but houses were burnt and domestic animals rustled,’’ Mr Bako noted.

He said that armed police had earlier moved into the area but because of the difficult terrains of the areas, they stopped half way without reaching the attacked villages.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, said police and soldiers had been deployed to the area.

“We are on the top of the situation,” he said. “More anti-riot police and soldiers were deployed to restore peace and normalcy.

“I am yet to get the exact casualty figures but I can assure you that normalcy is being restored,” he said.

Dennis Bali, a youth leader of the Bile ethic group, denied that kinsmen were involved in the attack.

“Well, I am not sure who launched the attack but count our people (Bile) out. Though it could be irate youths from other tribes who were in a pursuit of people (suspected Fulanis) that initially attacked their communities few days ago,” he said.

Another youth in the area, James David, said the attack “purely a reprisal attack.”

“Aggrieved people of Bali followed armed Fulani for a payback attack who had yesterday, attacked their community, destroyed houses and many people were killed,” he said.