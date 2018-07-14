VIDEO: Ekiti Decides: APC agent shares N5,000 in Igbemo

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained evidence of financial inducement in polling unit 012 in Igbemo Ward of Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

A party agent, working for the All Progressives Congress, was seen sharing N5,000 to voters after casting their votes.

The man, in blue dress, was seen sharing the money.

Residents identified him as Bello Dauda.

Mr Dauda was assisted by Olonniyi Elisha Onisola, who residents identified as a party head. He was also at the polling unit ensuring Mr Dauda and his colleagues do the needful.

Three police officers and one NSCDC officer were manning the polling unit.

They watched as Mr Dauda carried on with his act.

The APC candidate in the election, Kayode Fayemi, is one of the two front runners. The other is Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party. There are, however, 35 candidates in all participating in the election.

See video of the money sharing by Mr Dauda below.