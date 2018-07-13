JUST IN: Adeosun in closed-door meeting with Buhari

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun (Photo Credit: Chronicle.ng)

The embattled Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, is currently in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Mrs Adeosun has been in the eye of the storm after PREMIUM TIMES uncovered that she submitted a fake NYSC exemption certificate for screening as a ministerial nominee.

The minister arrived the presidential villa at about 2:30 p.m. in company of the pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare.

Mr Bakare however later told journalists that “Our meeting is not related, we met here”.

The finance minister is still in the president’s office.

The minister has not commented publicly on the findings.

The NYSC said she applied for a certificate but refused to disclose its response. The scheme however claimed it was investigating the source of Mrs Adeosun’s “purported” certificate.

