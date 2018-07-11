Buhari signs NFIU Act, separates it from EFCC

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit Act into law.

This was revealed Wednesday by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja.

Mr Enang said with the signing of the bill, the NFIU will cease to exist as a department in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“NFIU will now be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, but as an autonomous and Independent body,” Mr Enang said.

