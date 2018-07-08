How presidency, National Assembly can reconcile – Shehu Sani

Related News

A senator has proposed solutions to the long-standing feud between the presidency and members of the National Assembly.

Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, made his proposal in a Facebook post on Sunday

The post he titled, ‘Immediate recipe for peace between the Presidency and the Parliament’ identified at least seven quick tasks to be undertaken by the concerned arms of government.

Mr Sani advised the presidency to cease attacks on members of the parliament in form of intimidation and use of state apparatus. He added that the presidency should prevail on its appointees to respect summons of the National Assembly.

“The Presidency must end the systematic demonisation of the leadership and members of the parliament;

“End the use of state apparatus to hunt, frame, intimidate and persecute legislators;

“End political trials, compel President’s appointees to honour and respect summons and accord the senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives their due respect,” he wrote.

On the part of the National Assembly, Mr Sani wants the legislators to pace up passage of executive bills, confirm the president’s nominees and accord him more respect.

“The Parliament should confirm pending President’s nominees, liquidate the thought and proposals for impeachment, speed up the passage of executive bills and accord the President the respect he deserves as our Leader.”

He concluded by enjoining the presidency to halt sponsorship of protests against the National Assembly.

“Last note; The Presidency should end the sponsorship of synthetic protests and the Parliament should ceasefire on the launching of verbal cruise missiles to the villa.”

Since inauguration, the National Assembly, especially the Senate, has been at loggerheads with the presidency and its appointees.

The feud was aggravated with the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as the chairman of EFCC. The Senate thereafter suspended the confirmation of major appointments made by the president for his insistence on Mr Magu. Proposed heads for crucial agencies like the ICPC and the CCB are yet to be confirmed by the Senate several months after they were sent by the presidency.

Also recently, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, thrice rejected summons to appear before the Senate. The lawmakers after the third snub branded him an enemy of democracy.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara at the joint closed-door plenary of the National Assembly

Few days later, a joint session of the two legislative houses threatened to invoke their constitutional power if Mr Buhari fails to heed to some demands. Although the lawmakers did not expressly declare the threat as one to impeach the president, the tone of their resolutions implied that.

The lawmakers are yet to act on their threat since then.