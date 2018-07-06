‘Disgruntled politicians’ sponsoring violence in Nigeria – Buhari

Related News

Some of the killings across Nigeria are sponsored by “disgruntled politicians” who have lost out politically, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president was quoted as saying this in Borno in a statement by his media aide.

Mr Buhari also vowed to deal with such people sponsoring the violence.

Hundreds of people have been killed in separate violence in different states across Nigeria. Some of the states affected include Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba.

The killings are sometimes caused by herders and farmers conflicts and sometimes carried out by criminals.

The president has been criticised by many Nigerians for not doing enough to stop the killings.

On Friday, Mr Buhari said he would do more to stop the violence.

“We shall fish them (violence sponsors) out and punish according to the provisions of the law,” he said.

Read the full statement by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, below.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Monguno, northern Borno, promised to fish out and punish politicians who are deliberately instigating violence in some states as a way of seeking relevance in the country’s politics.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the closing events of the 2018 Army Day celebrations which the army chose to stage in the one-time stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists, 136 kilometres from Maiduguri, the president repeated what he told Christian leaders on Thursday, that a solution is being found to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen, and whosoever is found culpable will be brought to justice.

While thanking the armed forces for keeping the country safe, President Buhari acknowledged that there were still challenges faced by the nation.

“This does not mean there are no challenges. There are pockets of violence in several states. Some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance. We shall fish them out and punish according to the provisions of the law.”

Making a self-assessment of the administration he has led in the last three years since his election, the president said, “We have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life. When I was sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration would tackle the challenges of Insecurity, poor Economy and Fight Corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation has exited recession and is once again vibrant. Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure the world, Nigerians and the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharebu of the Dapchi School girls that this administration will not relent in our efforts to see that they are all released. I also want to reassure all Nigerians that the issue of farmers and herdsmen clashes is being tackled and all those found culpable would be brought to justice. Let me quickly remind us at this point to always be tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance.”

President Buhari reiterated what he said to the Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Chapter, that none of our religions or cultures permitted the killing of one person by another.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State who spoke at the occasion said triumphantly that, “we have cut the rubicon of insurgency in the Northeast, Thank God, we have come to the end of insurgency. Suicide attack is a sign of weakness, not strength.”

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, commended the army for establishing a motorcycle battalion that is enhancing quick mobility and providing security in areas of unfavourable vehicular movements, and the Air Force for setting up rapid response groups in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He assured that “appropriate measures are being put in place to address security challenges in the nation; the Armed Forces are currently handling Operation Delta Safe in the South-South, Operation Safe Haven in the North Central and Operation Awatse to combat militant activities in the Arepo general area and other parts of the Southwest. Recently, the Nigerian Army established Operation Whirl Stroke to tackle insecurity in the North-central states.”

In his speech, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, said that the military operations in the North-east were moving from engagements of a combat nature to humanitarian and civilian support services to assist the victims of the insurgency to return to their communities which they were forced to abandon.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said the choice of Monguno for the 2018 events was intended to celebrate the achievements of the army in its combat efficiency, civil-military relations and its efforts in research, development and technological attainments.

He said the army had accomplished the president’s objective of stabilising the North-east and other parts of the country, and assured of their unwavering support and loyalty to the president and the constitution.

On arrival at the Kinnasara Army barracks in Monguno, President Buhari inspected military equipment on display by the 21 Specialized Corps of the Nigerian Army, and inaugurated the first indigenous Mines Resistant and Ambush Armoured Vehicles (MARAPS).

Before his departure, the president also toured one of largest camps housing Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Monguno town.