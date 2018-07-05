Adamu Ciroma is dead

Related News

Adamu Ciroma, a foremost Nigerian politician, is dead.

A family member who was with Mr Ciroma in his last days at the hospital confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon.

Mr Ciroma, a former minister of finance, passed on at the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, where he had been hospitalised since last week. He was 83.

Mr Ciroma, a prominent player in Second Republic politics who later played a prominent role in the Fourth Republic as one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party, is expected to be buried after Islamic rites st the National Mosque, Abuja.

His death came two days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited him at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Abubakar, a 2019 presidential aspirant, met Mr Ciroma, both longtime allies, in coma, according the former vice president’s spokesperson Paul Ibe.

Mr Abubakar’s office also confirmed the death of Mr Ciroma.