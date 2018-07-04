State Police: Saraki seeks support of states assembly to amend constitution

Related News

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, has called for the collaboration of the 36 states’ assembly in the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to provide for state and community policing in the country.

In recent times, creation of state police has dominated discourse as part of remedies to killings across the country.

To initiate this, there needs to be an alteration of the constitution and passage of same by both the national and state assemblies.

While receiving speakers of 36 States assembly who paid him an appreciation visit for passage of bill that granted financial autonomy to state legislature on Tuesday, Mr Saraki solicited their support on state police.

In a statement by his special assistant on print media, Chuks Okocha, detailing the visit, Mr Saraki stated that state and community policing has become imperative in the country due to rising security challenges.

“You are all aware of the challenges we are currently facing in this country, particularly that of insecurity. There is no doubt that the security architecture of this country presently cannot meet the demands and challenges before it.

“One of the decisions we took today is to address the issue of state and community policing. In doing that, we gave our Constitution Amendment Committee two weeks to bring to the floor a Bill on State and Community Policing. The House of Representatives is also working along similar lines.

“We will send it to the States’ Assembly to seek your support. We believe that no responsible country or society can continue to watch helplessly as our people are being killed.

“We must appeal to our people that we must live in peace and harmony and we must be able to resolve our issues peacefully. As Speakers, I urge you to play your part,” the statement quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Saraki on his Twitter handle @bukolasaraki announced that the senate has commenced the amendment process.

“Today, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate resolved to begin the process of amending the Constitution to allow for the creation of State and Community Police. This is following our debate on solutions to the killings across the country,” he tweeted.