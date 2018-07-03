Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinal

The last quarter-final ticket is up for grabs as Colombia take on England in Moscow tonight.
The Three Lions are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 having shown great promise in the group phase although they were pipped by Belgium who finished top in Group F.
England are unbeaten against Colombia, having faced them five times previously (W3 D2) but for many, history may count for less in tonight’s clash at the Spartak Stadium.
Colombia were quarter-finalists in Brazil four years ago and will be hoping to ruin England’s party and again move into the last eight, where Sweden await the winner following their victory over Switzerland earlier in the day.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates
Kickoff is 7.00 p.m.
COLOMBIA Starting XI: Ospina; Arias, D. Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Lerma, Barrios, C. Sanchez; Cuadrado, J. Quintero; Falcao
ENGLAND Starting XI: Pickford; Stones, Maguire, Walker; Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson; Dele, Sterling; Kane
LIVE UPDATES:
kkickoff… the Colombia vs England is underway
Raheem Sterling is penalised for pushing Davinson Sanchez
Free kick or England just near the Colombia penalty box
England piling the pressure in the early exchanges
John Stones commits a needless foul
SHOT! Sterling with an attempt but blocked off
CLOSE! Kane almost with the opener
It is even so far…Ball possession: Colombia: 50%, England: 50%.
Dele Alli wins a free kick for England
England with four corners now… Colombia with none so far
It’s half an hour already Colombia 0-0 England
Wide effort by Colombia’s Quintero
Colombia spreading the passes but they haven’t been able to breach the England defense
Freekick for England in a dangerous position
A lot of pushing and shoving in the box Willmar Barrios gets a yellow card and would miss the next match
Tripper takes the free kick for England but it is off target
Kane with a shot but off target again
Three minutes added time for the first half
Quintero with a shot on target but straight to the hands of the England keeper
Dele Alli appears injured again .. he missed the last two games before returning tonight
Half Time Colombia 0-0 England
Second half resumes
Radamel Falcao is penalised for pushing Kyle Walker
YELLOW CARD: Santiago Arias is booked for a foul on Kane
A penalty kick for England … Carlos Sanchez gets a yellow for supposedly manhandling Kane in the box
The protest continues by Colombia players
Kane to take the kick… and it’s a goal!!!
John Stones escapes being booked after unsportsmanly kick on Falcao
Colombian players losing their cool – 5 yellow cards already
American referee Mark Geiger issues the fifth yellow card to Colombia… Carlos Bacca the latest recipient
Medics attend to Ashley Young who appears injured
Yellow Card for Jesse Lingard … Seven now given to both teams
Harry Kane flagged offside
A counterattack by England and Jesse Lingard goes down in the box but no penalty kick for the Three Lions
SUB by Colombia: Carlos Sanchez off for Uribe
SUB by England : Dele Alli is taken on for Dier
MISSED CHANCE! Cuadrado blows the ball over the net
Falcao’s header goes over the bar as the time tickles away for Colombia
Jamie Vardy comes in for Sterling
Also Colombia’s Juan Quintero is replaced by Luis Muriel
Five minutes added time
SHOT!! Uribe with a stunning strike and a fingertip save by Pickford preserves England’s lead
GOALLL… Colombia equaliser
Yery Mina keeps Colombia in with a powerful header
Full-Time Colombia 1-1 England
The game goes into the extra time now…
Harry Kane gave England the lead from the penalty spot and they looked almost sure of a place in the quarter-finals before a towering header from Colombia’s center-back, Yeri Mina made it 1-1 and take the game into extra time.
First Half of extra time underway
Cuadrado get a long throw into the England box but they make a clearance
Ospina makes the simplest of saves off a long-range effort form Kane
According to Opta, Yerry Mina’s header was the 99th goal scored in the 90th minute in World Cup history.
Sub for England… Danny Rose in for Ashley Young
Falcao with a header but the captain unable to direct the ball towards the net
One minute extra time for this First Half
Extra Time (Half Time) Colombia 1-1 England
The two coaches dish out instructions to their players as we get set for the second half of the extra time
England restart the second half of extra time
Vardy’s shot blocked!
Colombia with a chance of their own at the other end but Pickford rushes out for a clearance
Vardy’s pass falls behind Lingard and Colombia with a clearance
SUB for England: Rashford comes in for Kyle Walker
Eric Dier with a clear header inside the box but off target
Arias is off for Zapata as Colombia make their fourth substitution
Falcao make a shout for a corner kick but England get a goal kick
YELLOW CARD: Juan Cuadrado becomes sixth booked Colombian player tonight
One minute added time before we go into penalty shoot outs
We go into penalties now… Colombia 1-1 England
Falcao to take the first kick for Colombia… He scores!
Harry Kane steps out for England… He scores !!!
Juan Cuadrado for Colombia’s second kick… He scores
Marcus Rashford takes the next for England… Scores!!
L. Muriel for Colombia… Scores!!!
Henderson loses… Ospina with a brilliant save
Uribe loses too… His shot hits the post and out
Trippier scores… Colombia 3-3 England
Fifth kick by Colombia… Bacca loses
Dier scores!!! England win on penalties
After playing 1-1… England win 4-3 on penalties
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Sports
-
FIFA bans Caribbean official for 2 years over ticket resale
-
NFF Crisis: Order of court not binding on FIFA, NFF — Keyamo
-
How Olisa Metuh’s trial triggered judge’s order for arraignment of Channels Television staff (FULL DETAILS)
-
Four teenage girls die in Katsina canoe accident – Police
-
Eight bodies recovered as flood ravages Niger communities
-
UPDATED: Gunmen kill seven police officers in Abuja – Official