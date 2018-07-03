Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinal

SHOT! Sterling with an attempt but blocked off

CLOSE! Kane almost with the opener

It is even so far…Ball possession: Colombia: 50%, England: 50%.

Dele Alli wins a free kick for England

England with four corners now… Colombia with none so far

It’s half an hour already Colombia 0-0 England

Wide effort by Colombia’s Quintero

Colombia spreading the passes but they haven’t been able to breach the England defense

Freekick for England in a dangerous position

A lot of pushing and shoving in the box Willmar Barrios gets a yellow card and would miss the next match

Tripper takes the free kick for England but it is off target

Kane with a shot but off target again

Three minutes added time for the first half

Quintero with a shot on target but straight to the hands of the England keeper

Dele Alli appears injured again .. he missed the last two games before returning tonight

Half Time Colombia 0-0 England

Second half resumes

Radamel Falcao is penalised for pushing Kyle Walker

YELLOW CARD: Santiago Arias is booked for a foul on Kane

A penalty kick for England … Carlos Sanchez gets a yellow for supposedly manhandling Kane in the box

The protest continues by Colombia players

Kane to take the kick… and it’s a goal!!!

John Stones escapes being booked after unsportsmanly kick on Falcao

Colombian players losing their cool – 5 yellow cards already

American referee Mark Geiger issues the fifth yellow card to Colombia… Carlos Bacca the latest recipient

Medics attend to Ashley Young who appears injured

Yellow Card for Jesse Lingard … Seven now given to both teams

Harry Kane flagged offside

A counterattack by England and Jesse Lingard goes down in the box but no penalty kick for the Three Lions

SUB by Colombia: Carlos Sanchez off for Uribe

SUB by England : Dele Alli is taken on for Dier

MISSED CHANCE! Cuadrado blows the ball over the net

Falcao’s header goes over the bar as the time tickles away for Colombia

Jamie Vardy comes in for Sterling

Also Colombia’s Juan Quintero is replaced by Luis Muriel

Five minutes added time

SHOT!! Uribe with a stunning strike and a fingertip save by Pickford preserves England’s lead

GOALLL… Colombia equaliser

Yery Mina keeps Colombia in with a powerful header

Full-Time Colombia 1-1 England

The game goes into the extra time now…

Harry Kane gave England the lead from the penalty spot and they looked almost sure of a place in the quarter-finals before a towering header from Colombia’s center-back, Yeri Mina made it 1-1 and take the game into extra time.

First Half of extra time underway

Cuadrado get a long throw into the England box but they make a clearance

Ospina makes the simplest of saves off a long-range effort form Kane

According to Opta, Yerry Mina’s header was the 99th goal scored in the 90th minute in World Cup history.

Sub for England… Danny Rose in for Ashley Young

Falcao with a header but the captain unable to direct the ball towards the net

One minute extra time for this First Half

Extra Time (Half Time) Colombia 1-1 England

The two coaches dish out instructions to their players as we get set for the second half of the extra time

England restart the second half of extra time

Vardy’s shot blocked!

Colombia with a chance of their own at the other end but Pickford rushes out for a clearance

Vardy’s pass falls behind Lingard and Colombia with a clearance

SUB for England: Rashford comes in for Kyle Walker

Eric Dier with a clear header inside the box but off target

Arias is off for Zapata as Colombia make their fourth substitution

Falcao make a shout for a corner kick but England get a goal kick

YELLOW CARD: Juan Cuadrado becomes sixth booked Colombian player tonight

One minute added time before we go into penalty shoot outs

We go into penalties now… Colombia 1-1 England

Falcao to take the first kick for Colombia… He scores!

Harry Kane steps out for England… He scores !!!

Juan Cuadrado for Colombia’s second kick… He scores

Marcus Rashford takes the next for England… Scores!!

L. Muriel for Colombia… Scores!!!

Henderson loses… Ospina with a brilliant save

Uribe loses too… His shot hits the post and out

Trippier scores… Colombia 3-3 England

Fifth kick by Colombia… Bacca loses

Dier scores!!! England win on penalties

After playing 1-1… England win 4-3 on penalties