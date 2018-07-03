Eight bodies recovered as flood ravages Niger communities

Related News

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Tuesday said eight bodies were recovered following the recent flooding in Rafi-Gora and Gangare Saji communities in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The Director General of NSEMA, Ibrahim Inga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that seven teenage girls were washed away by the flood in Rafin-Gora market while three children also died in Anguwan Gangare Saji.

He said the girls were inside a shop in Rafi-Gora market while the three children in Gangare Saji fell inside a pit toilet while attempting to remove a flip flop that fell inside.

Mr Inga said that the bodies were recovered by local divers with the assistance of some officials of NSEMA.

He said that a boy was, however, rescued by a truck driver in Rafi-Gora village.

“Though for now, we cannot ascertain the number of deaths or missing persons. The boy that survived was holding tight to a tree when the truck driver saw him and rescued him,” he said.

Mr Inga said that search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining bodies.

(NAN)