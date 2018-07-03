Veteran Nigerian actor, Ignis Ekwe, is dead

Related News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ignis Ekwe, is dead.

The actor is popular for his roles in rested soap operas like “Behind The Clouds”, “Everyday People” and “Cockcrow At Dawn.”

The actor died on Monday after a brief illness. His daughter, Susan Ekwe, who is popularly known as Harmonee in music circles, confirmed his death on Instagram.

His niece, popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede, also took to Instagram to mourn the late actor.

The late actor’s most memorable role was in Everyday People, which paraded a rich cast that included the late Sam Loco, Ify Onwuemene, and Desmond Elliot.

Some of his other movies include Glamour Girls, The Price and Igodo.

An actor and scriptwriter, he was a native of Fuga in Edo State where he had both primary and secondary education.

In 1982, the late actor graduated from the University of Benin where he studied Theatre Arts. He proceeded to get a Master’s Degree from the University of Jos.

Before going into full-time acting, he worked as a Consultant for United Nations Children Educational Fund (UNICEF).

Until his death, he was a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communications, Auchi Polytechnic In Edo State.