Senate resumes plenary with closed door session

Related News

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after four weeks recess.

It had suspended plenary on June 7 to celebrate the Islamic Eid-el-Fitri holiday – celebrated after the 30-day Ramadan fast.

Upon its resumption on Tuesday, the Senate went into a closed door session which lasted for about an hour.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after the executive session, said that the Senate had deliberated on topical issues bothering the nation and the National Assembly in general.

Mr Saraki had last week called for the sack of security chiefs over the repeated killings across the country by armed persons. Hundreds have been killed in Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states by armed bandits and suspected armed herdsmen.

The killings have continued despite the massive deployment of security personnel to the affected states.

Also, while the Senate was on recess, Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, elected new officials to lead the party. As part of the fall out of the APC crisis in several states, the chief of staff to Mr Saraki, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former chairman of the APC in Kaduna State, resigned.