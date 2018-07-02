Brazil vs Mexico (LIVE UPDATES): Neymar battles to stay on in Russia

Related News

After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazilian superstar Neymar is often seen as the next in line.

The world’s most expensive player will be battling to stay on in Russia as Brazil take on Mexico in the first Round of 16 tie for Monday.

The Samba Boys are gunning for an unprecedented sixth World Cup title in Russia after falling short on home soil last time out; losing in the semifinals of the 2014 edition of the Mundial to Germany.

With big guns like Germany, Argentina and lately Spain already sent packing, Brazil are fully aware they cannot take anything for granted against Mexico in Monday’s clash billed for Samara.

Kickoff is 3 p.m.

We start with the Brazil national anthem and then Mexico as we get set for kickoff in Samara

Mexico with the kickoff!

Brazil keeper makes a punching save as Mexico get the first chance

Free kick to Brazil as Neymar get an unfair challenge from Edson Alvarez

The Samba Boys have a slight advantage in Ball possession so far: Brazil: 56%, Mexico: 44%.

Hector Herrera from Mexico pulls down Neymar as Brazil win a free kick

Mexico with a counter attack but Brazil recover fast enough for a clearance

Mexico win another corner as they continue to press for the opening goal in this encounter

Carlos Salcedo from Mexico looks to have committed a foul on Gabriel Jesus but the referee waves play on!

Desperate defending by Brazil as Mexico keep knocking for the opening goal

Carlos Salcedo cuts off the run of Paulinho. A free-kick is awarded to Brazil

Brazil vs Mexico (Photo Credit: Reuters)

SAVE!! Mexico keeper makes a save off a shot from Neymar as Brazil finally probe forward

SHOT! Carlos tries and effort from the edge of the Brazil box but it goes way off target into the stands

Neymar clearly dispossessed of the ball as he makes a run into the Mexico box again

SHOT! close range effort by Coutinho blocked as Mexico clear the ball from danger

Alavarez gets a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Neymar who clutches to his kneel. Free kick for Brazil

Alavarez gets a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Neymar who clutches to his kneel. Free kick for Brazil (Photo Credit: Reuters)

No problem for Ochoa as Neymar’s free kick is not any where near target

It is still a barren affair in Samara after 40 minutes Brazil 0-0 Mexico

Felipe Luis of Brazil gets a yellow card for hacking down Mexico’s Carlos Vela. Free kick for Mexico

Half Time Brazil 0-0 Mexico

The teams are back on the pitch for the second half and Brazil restart proceedings

GOAL!!!… NEYMAR GETS THE OPENING GOAL

Neymar starts and finishes the move, with a pass being played out to Willian and after the Chelsea man fired a low ball across the six-yard box, Neymar was there at the back post to score from close range.

Neymar celebrates (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Yellow card! Hector Herrara to miss next match if Mexico progress

SAVE! Ochoa stops Brazil from getting a second goal as he parries Paulinho’s shot from distance

Mexico with a chance of their own but the Brazil keeper pushes Carlos Vela’s shot away for a corner kick

SUBSTITUTION! Mexico move to make their third and final substitution with new Wolverhampton Wanderers signing Raul Jimenez replacing Hernandez.

Mexico have been eliminated from the WorldCup at this stage (last 16) in each of the last six tournaments. Can they find a way back against Brazil or the jinx will continue???

According to Opta… Neymar has scored six goals from 38 shots in World Cup tournaments – it took Lionel Messi 67 shots and Cristiano Ronaldo 74 shots to reach this goal tally at the World Cup.

Tensed faces on the Brazil and Mexico benches.. The game can still go either way

Neymar on the pitch clutching to his feet, his antecedence will not allow for many to believe if he is acting or actually in pains…

Neymar is taken off the field to receive medical treatment.

The game is back on

Willian tries a shot from outside but it goes straight into waiting hands of Ochoa

Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo booked for a foul and the ‘victim’ is again Neymar

SUB: Brazil Coach pulls out Paulino for Fernandiho and Coutinho also out for Friminho

GOOOALLL.. Brazil makes it 2

Roberto Firmino finishes the good work initiated by Neymar

Six minutes added time

FT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

For the seventh consecutive time… Mexico are knocked out in the Round of 16 at the World Cup… Brazil will face the winner between Belgium and Japan in the quarter-final