Fresh crisis looms in Nigerian football as minister orders NFF boss Pinnick to step down

Related News

Another round of crisis is brewing in Nigeria football following the directive on Monday by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development that Amaju Pinnick should step down from his position as NFF President.

A statement to this effect was issued by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the special aide on media to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

In the statement, the sports ministry directed the Nigeria Football Federation, a parastatal under it, to comply with a court order setting aside the election into the Executive Committee of the NFF held on September 30, 2014.

Mr Dalung said the directive followed a written notification signed for the Attorney-General of the Federation requesting the sports ministry to ensure compliance.

The notification from the justice minister was quoted as follows:

“I have been directed to notify you of the Orders dated June 5th 2018 made by Honorable Justice M. H. Kurya sitting at the Federal High Court Jos in respect of the above mentioned suit between Yahaya Adama Vs Alhaji Aminu Maigari which states that the election of the NFF held on August 26, 2014 under the leadership of Amb Chris Giwa be given recognition pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this case and that the purported ban of the Executive Committee elected on August 26, 2014 from football activities of the NFF is unconstitutional, null and void.

“It is trite law that court orders are sacrosanct and any acts of disobedience to it constitutes threat to the rule of law. Consequent upon the above, you are hereby advised to comply with the orders of court made therein which for now, is the valid and binding order of court, in the absence of any other subsisting order or judgment to the contrary.

Based on this, Mr Dalung directed the parties involved to comply with the court order.

“This is a court order and not from Dalung. I will not want to go to Kuje prison because of disobedience of court orders. Therefore, I hereby comply with the court orders of June 5th 2018, while Mr Amaju Pinnick and others are also directed to comply with same.”

Earlier last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported how FIFA had written to Mr Giwa and others, saying it only recognised the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF. FIFA has repeatedly warned Nigeria and other countries to ensure there was no government interference in football. Such interference leads to suspension of a country’s national team from global and continental football.

More details later…