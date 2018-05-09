2019: Fresh crisis rocks APC as ‘New PDP’ members lament ‘exclusion’

Related News

As the 2019 elections draw nearer, indications have emerged of a new challenge that could split Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

At inception, in the build up to the 2015 elections, the APC was formed by the merger of four parties: the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, a fifth force that joined them helped swell the APC ranks and significantly weaken the then ruling party, PDP.

That fifth force, then tagged ‘New PDP’ or ‘nPDP’ was made of key members of the PDP including then serving governors.

Some of the members of the nPDP were Senate President Bukola Saraki; ex-Governor Danjuma Goje of Gombe; ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano; and ex-Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto.

All of them played major roles in the APC victory in the 2015 general elections and are still members of the APC.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was also a member of the nPDP last year returned to the PDP.

However, the nPDP members have now written to the national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, alleging that they are being sidelined in the APC.

In the letter published by The Cable newspapers, they demanded redress over alleged non-inclusion in party activities.

The aggrieved members said despite their contributions to the APC victory in 2015, the party ”never recognised them or gave them appointments.”

The letter was signed by Abubakar Baraje, a former national chairman of PDP and Olagunsoye Oyinlola, PDP’s former national secretary.

They demanded an emergency meeting with the APC leadership to be held within seven days.

A top APC official confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the group had a meeting with Mr Odigie-Oyegun at the party secretariat on Wednesday.

