BREAKING: North Korea frees three jailed Americans

Related News

North Korea has released three Americans jailed in the country, President Donald Trump has indicated.

The release comes ahead of the planned meeting between Mr Trump and the North Korean leader.

The three were released to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set,” Mr Trump said on his official Twitter handle.

Details later…