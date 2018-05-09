Police IG Idris snubs Senate the third time

Related News

For the third time, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has failed to honour an invitation to appear before the Senate.

Mr Idris has ignored the Senate for three weeks.

He was expected to answer questions on the arrest of a lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

The police boss was first summoned on April 25 but he failed to appear.

On the day he was expected, the chairman of senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

The Senate re-summoned Mr Idris after it refused to allow the deputy Inspector-General of Operations to represent him.

The lawmakers summoned Mr Idris to appear on May 2 by 11 a.m. Again, he did not show up.

Mr Ibrahim said last week he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for a while.

He said he later found out the police chief had travelled to Kaduna instead of honouring the Senate’s invitation.

The Senate issued a third summons following a suggestion by the senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Idris was asked to attend the senate plenary today, May 9.

But when it was time for the IGP to be ushered in to the senate chamber, the lawmakers realised Mr Idris was not available.

Mr Saraki announced his non-appearance after some minutes of wait to allow him into the chamber.

“I’ve just been informed that the IG or any member of his team are not here,” he said.

The lawmakers are currently deliberating on next line of action.