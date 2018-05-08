Tinubu, Osoba in closed-door meeting with Ekiti APC aspirants

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and a former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, are currently meeting with some Ekiti governorship aspirants of the APC.

The meeting, which started over an hour ago, is holding at the Lagos State Government Lodge Annex, Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting comes just as the APC announced a new date for its botched primary in Ekiti to elect is flag bearer for the July 12 governorship election.

The first primary, held on Saturday, was halted following violence at the venue as some aspirants accused the organisers of bias. May 11 has been announced as the new date for the primary.

Many of the key aspirants in Ekiti are believed to be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mr Tinubu, though not an official of the APC, is considered by many as the leader of the party in the South-west.

Some of the key aspirants in the Ekiti election have had reasons to work with Mr Tinubu in the past.

Among the 33 APC governorship aspirants are the minister of mines, Kayode Fayemi; a presidential aide, Babefemi Ojudu; a former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni; and a former aide to Mr Tinubu, Opeyemi Bamidele.

