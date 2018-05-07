Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom, his spokesperson said.

A statement from his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Monday said, “In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the president had a meeting with his doctor.”

Mr Shehu said the doctor requested “the president to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.”

“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th,” he said.

He also said on his return, the president’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, ward congresses, will now take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

May 17, 2018