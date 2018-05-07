13 feared killed in Jos cult clash

Related News

Two rival cults groups in Jos, the Red Axe and Black Axe, clashed over the weekend, leaving 13 persons dead, a resident has said

Confirming the clash on Monday, spokesman of the Plateau State command, Terna Tyopev, in a telephone interview, said one corpse was found under an overhead bridge, along Goodluck Jonathan Way, at Gadabiu, Jos North Local Government Area.

Mr Tyopev however could not disclose the death toll.

“I do not have statistics of the deaths at the moment, but one of the corpses was found under the overhead bridge, at Gudabiu,” he said.

A resident of Kabong, where the clash occurred, Rogak Yilji, who said his neighbour was killed, told PREMIUM TIMES that 13 people died in the clash.

“They (cult members) killed 11 people Friday night. On Sunday, two others were killed. One of the victims is somebody I am very familiar with. His death is rather unfortunate, because his younger brother who is (allegedly) in another cult group killed him,” he said

“The cult boys were attacking and killing members of the public, but we learnt that they have began to kill themselves. The first incident occurred on Friday night. We have commenced underground investigations to unravel those in the cult, we shall reveal the identies soon,” Mr Tyopev also said in the interview.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that there is uneasy calm in the area at present.