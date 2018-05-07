Birnin Gwari Massacre: Death toll rises to 58

Related News

The death toll in the last weekend armed bandits’ attack on Gwaska Community in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has increased to 58, as more bodies were recovered from the town and surrounding environs.

The police had on Sunday put the death toll at 45.

The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Mai Gwari, who disclosed the latest figure in an interview with PRNigeria, commended the local vigilante groups and security agencies in the search and evacuation efforts, adding that more people are still missing.

The traditional ruler who also appealed to members of his community to be calm and exercise patience, urged them to be more vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies towards tackling the menace of armed bandits in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government and President Muhammadu Buhari have reacted to the dastardly attacks in Birnin-Gwari axis.

In a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, he said the president has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

The creation of a Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters have also been announced by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The Government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

“The engagements between the State and Federal Governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve Policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”

Armed bandits on Saturday massacred scores of people in Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.