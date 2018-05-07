Police silent on Senate’s mace theft three weeks after

Related News

Three weeks after the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by hoodlums who carted away the mace, the Nigerian Police have refused to provide update on the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Police failed to respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiries on the whereabouts of those arrested in connection to the incident.

Some minutes into the senate plenary on April 18, the chamber was invaded by men who made away with the mace.

The raiders ran out of the chamber and left the National Assembly in a convoy of four vehicles with the mace, the senate’s symbol of authority.

Days later, the police said they had arrested six suspects, while investigation was still ongoing.

Three weeks now, the police are yet to take any further action or give update on the whereabouts of the hoodlums.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to get an update were not successful over the weekend and early Monday morning.

When contacted on Sunday, the FCT Command spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, said all enquiries should be referred to the force headquarters.

“Reach out to the force headquarters,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, did not answer multiple calls on Sunday and early Monday.

He also did not reply the text messages sent to his line requesting for update on the hoodlums.

Photographs of the suspects arrested by the police had gone viral on the internet but they are yet to be charged.

The police did not also state their findings on allegations that a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, facilitated entrance of the hoodlums into senate sitting area.

The silence of the police has fuelled suspicion of a possible compromise in treatment of the case.

The Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ben Murray-Bruce, on Friday alleged that the suspects probably had the backing of some top government officials.

Speaking to Punch, he asked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order the immediate parade of the six suspects who invaded its chamber and stole the mace last month.

“I think it is common sense that when the police arrest crime suspects, they parade them,” he said. “Kidnappers are paraded. But some people broke into the National Assembly and they were not paraded.

“The police should tell Nigerians why the suspects have not been paraded; they (police) should come and explain. It is very disgusting and annoying that this thing happened some weeks ago, and they have not paraded the suspects, but petty thieves are being paraded every day.

“Those who invaded the National Assembly rode in an SUV valued at about N50m. I leave the rest to your imagination.”