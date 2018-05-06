Four police cadets, two others die in road accident

Related News

At least six people including four police cadets have been killed in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in Zaria, Kaduna State, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria, Muktar Zubairu, described the incident as unfortunate and pathetic.

He said the accident involved two vehicles; a J5 bus with registration number: KMC 274 YW and a Volkswagen Golf which was burnt to ashes occurred around Kwanar Likoro close to Tashar Yari.

According to him, the two vehicles had a head-on-collision and subsequently burst into flames due to presence of a generating machine inside one of the vehicles.

He attributed the cause of the accident to ongoing road rehabilitation on Zaria-Kano road that forced motorists to use one lane, thereby leading to series of accidents.

Mr Zubairu cautioned motorists against overspeeding and reckless driving to save the lives of Nigerians.

The unit commander identified causes of accidents on Nigerian roads to include overspeeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, use of fairly used tyres, reckless driving, phone calls and disregard for traffic rules and regulations among others.

In his comment, a police representative, Rufa’i Suleiman, said that all the late police officers were in their 400 level from Police Academy Wudil.

He said the deceased cadets, three males and a female, were on their way to Zaria, Kaduna State from Wudil in Kano State for a break.

He pleaded with the parents of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of Allah (SWT) in good faith.

NAN reports that funeral prayer for the late police officers was conducted at Masallacin Danja at Tudun Wada, Zaria. They were buried at Dambo cemetery.

(NAN)