Chelsea v Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Moses faces Salah in must-win game

Related News

The Premier League is already taking shape with the champion already installed and teams to be relegated already accepting their fate.

For the top four race, it is not totally over; but Chelsea must beat Liverpool today to keep alive their slim hopes for Champions League football next season.

Though Liverpool were winners in their last visit to Stamford Bridge, their present form in the Premier League calls for worry as they have failed to win their last three games.

With Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates having much more rest than the Reds that have been busy with Champions League football, it is expected that they should get the crucial three points from Sunday’s star fixture.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates:

Kickoff 4.30 p.m.

Action underway at Stamford Bridge

SHOT! Firmino makes a good run into the right channel, and Alexander Arnold finds him with a nice ball over the top.