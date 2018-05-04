Offa Robbery: Police release photos of suspects, announce N5 million bounty

The police have distributed pictures of some of the suspects of the deadly armed robbery in Offa, which occurred in Kwara State, last month.

The announcement was made by Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesperson, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Moshood said the suspects had been placed on Interpol watch list and a N5 million reward would be paid out to any citizen with tip-off strong enough to nab the suspects.

At least 17 residents of Offa, including nine police officers, were killed when the armed robbers stormed Offa in the afternoon of April 5. They also raided five banks and carted away substantial amount of money. Several suspects had already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Citizens with actionable information are advised to call authorities on these lines: 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

Below are the faces of the suspects, some of whom were apparently captured by closed-circuit television cameras around the banks where they caused the mayhem.

photos of suspects involved in the Offa Robbery.

